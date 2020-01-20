कर्नाटक: मंगलूरू एयरपोर्ट के एक बैग में मिला आईईडी डिवाइस

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DIG Anil Pandey: We have found traces of Improvised explosive device (IED) from a bag lying at ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, we have safely evacuated it. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/17uAFOIKUn— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमर उजाला क्विज को लेकर लोगों का जोश देखते ही बन रहा है। जानकारी से भरपूर और रोचक क्विज के पहले ही हफ्ते में लोगों ने बढ़चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।
20 जनवरी 2020