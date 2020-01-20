शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: मंगलूरू एयरपोर्ट के एक बैग में मिला आईईडी डिवाइस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंगलूरू Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 02:24 PM IST
मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल (सीआईएसएफ) को एक बैग से आईईडी मिला है। जिसके बाद से वहां हड़कंप मच गया। सीआईएसएफ के डीआईजी अनिल पांडे ने कहा, 'हमें मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर टिकट काउंटर पर पड़े बैग से इम्प्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस (आईईडी) होने के सबूत मिले हैं। हमने उसे हवाई अड्डे से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया है।'
