CID: आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू हुए गिरफ्तार; भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में हुई कार्रवाई

Andhra Pradesh | Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrest TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyala: TDP



(File Pic)



नंदयाल रेंज के पुलिस डीआइजी रघुरामी रेड्डी और अपराध जांच विभाग (सीआइडी) के नेतृत्व में पुलिस की एक बड़ी टुकड़ी ने नंदयाल के आरके फंक्शन हॉल में स्थित नायडु के शिविर पर धावा बोलकर उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया। ये कार्रवाई सुबह के करीब तीन बजे की गई। चंद्रबाबु नायडु के गिरफ्तारी के दौरान पुलिस को वहां मौजूद टीडीपी समर्थकों के गुस्से का भी सामना करना पड़ा। समर्थकों ने पुलिस को चंद्रबाबू नायडु के वाहन के पास जाने से रोक रहे थे, लेकिन सुबह के छह बजे पुलिस ने नायडू को उनके वाहन से बाहर निकाला और गिरफ्तार किया। डीआईजी ने कहा उन्हें एपी कौशल विकास निगम घोटाले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है।



जानकारी के मुताबिक, दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता की धारा 50(1)(2) के तहत जारी नोटिस के अनुसार नायडू को भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम, 1988 और भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 120(8), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109आरडब्ल्यू और 37 के तहत गिरफ्तार किया गया है। साथ ही यह भी बताया गया है कि यह गैर जमानती अपराध है। इस मामले में अब केवल अदालत द्वारा ही जमानत मिल सकती है।

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Police detains TDP leader and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district.

