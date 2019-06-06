शहर चुनें

चीन की कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी का प्रतिनिधिमंडल सोनिया और राहुल से मिला, विदेश मंत्री से भी की मुलाकात

Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 06:23 PM IST
ली शी ने सोनिया और राहुल ने मुलाकात की
ली शी ने सोनिया और राहुल ने मुलाकात की - फोटो : ANI
चीन की कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के पोलित ब्यूरो के सदस्य ली शी के नेतृत्व में आठ सदस्यीय चीनी प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात की। इस प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने इससे पहले विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से भी मुलाकात की। 
chinese delegation in india chinese delegation communist party of china politburo communist party of china sonia gandhi rahul gandhi s jaishankar चीन की कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी राहुल गांधी सोनिया गांधी एस जयशंकर
