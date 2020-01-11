झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren: I met PM Modi for the first time after the formation of govt. In the coming days, I will once again meet him and put forward state's problems. Prime Minister has assured that the rights of tribals will be protected. pic.twitter.com/Ub0M3ZHYkV— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुंबई के नायर अस्पताल में दो रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों पर एक मरीज के परिवार ने हमला किया। दरअसल, 13 वर्षीय मरीज की आज सुबह मौत हो गई थी। जिससे गुस्साए परिजनों ने डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट की।
11 जनवरी 2020