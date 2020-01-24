महाराष्ट्र सरकार का आरोप, भीमा कोरेगांव मामला बिना अनुमति एनआईए को सौंपा 

I strongly condemn the decision to transfer the investigation of "Koregaon-Bhima" case to NIA, by the Central Government without any consent of Maharashtra State Government..@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@PawarSpeaks@supriya_sule pic.twitter.com/Ov8PZlSknG— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) January 24, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
चीन से शुरू हुए कोरोनावायरस की वजह से दुनियाभर में खौफ का माहौल है। सभी देश दूसरे देशों से आने वाले यात्रियों की जांच कर रहे हैं। भारत में भी हवाई अड्डों पर यात्रियों की जांच की जा रही है।
24 जनवरी 2020