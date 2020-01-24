शहर चुनें

Centre transferred Koregaon-Bhima probe to NIA without state's consent: Deshmukh

महाराष्ट्र सरकार का आरोप, भीमा कोरेगांव मामला बिना अनुमति एनआईए को सौंपा 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 11:07 PM IST
Bhima Koregaon
Bhima Koregaon
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार पर आरोप लगाया है कि भीमा कोरेगांव मामले की जांच बिना अनुमति के एनआईए को सौंप दी गई है। 
महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि कोरेगांव-भीमा मामले की जांच महाराष्ट्र सरकार की सहमति के बिना एनआईए को सौंपी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि यह संविधान के खिलाफ है और मैं इसकी निंदा करता हूं। 

इस मामले की जांच पुणे पुलिस कर रही थी। एनसीपी नेता देशमुख ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'शिवसेना-एनसीपी-कांग्रेस सरकार ने इस मामले की जड़ तक जाने का फैसला किया था, तभी केंद्र सरकार ने यह निर्णय लिया। मैं इस फैसले की आलोचना करता हूं। यह संविधान के खिलाफ है।'  



याद रहे कि एक जनवरी, 2018 को पुणे जिले में कोरेगांव-भीमा वॉर मेमोरियल के पास हिंसा भड़क गई थी। पुलिस ने दावा किया था कि 31 दिसंबर, 2017 को एल्गर परिषद कॉन्क्लेव में भड़काउ भाषण और माओवादी इस हिंसा के पीछे की वजह है। 
