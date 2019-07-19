शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Centre and Assam Government pleaded Supreme Court to extend July 31 deadline for final NRC

एनआरसी की डेडलाइन बढ़ाने सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची केंद्र और असम सरकार, 23 को अगली सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 11:10 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र और असम सरकार ने शुक्रवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय का रुख कर राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए तय 31 जुलाई की समयसीमा बढ़ाने का अनुरोध किया। केंद्र ने प्रधान न्यायाधीश (चीफ जस्टिस) रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ को बताया कि भारत दुनिया की शरणार्थी राजधानी नहीं बन सकता।
केंद्र और राज्य सरकार ने एनआरसी में शामिल नागरिकों के नमूने के सत्यापन का भी अनुरोध किया। उन्होंने कहा कि बांग्लादेश के साथ लगते जिलों में स्थानीय अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत के कारण लाखों लोगों को गलत रूप से असम एनआरसी में शामिल किया गया है।

केंद्र ने कहा कि गलत तरीके से कुछ लोगों को शामिल किए जाने और कुछ लोगों को उससे बाहर रखे जाने का पता लगाने के लिए 20 फीसद नमूना सर्वेक्षण के सत्यपान की अनुमति दी जाए। हमें एनआरसी में शामिल लोगों के लिए नमूना सत्यापन की प्रक्रिया पर फिर से विचार करने की जरूरत है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई अब 23 जुलाई होगी।

असम के लिए एनआरसी का पहला मसौदा उच्चतम न्यायालय के निर्देश पर 31 दिसंबर 2017 और एक जनवरी 2018 की दरम्यिानी रात को प्रकाशित हुआ था। उस समय 3.29 करोड़ आवेदकों में से 1.9 करोड़ लोगों के नाम इनमें शामिल किए गए थे।

20वीं सदी की शुरुआत में बांग्लादेश से असम में बड़ी संख्या में लोग आए। असम इकलौता राज्य है जहां एनआरसी है जिसे सबसे पहले 1951 में तैयार किया गया था।


 
 


supreme court national citizen register central government deadline tushar mehta सुप्रीम कोर्ट नेशनल रजिस्टर ऑफ सिटीजन
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

