Teachers Day: 'स्कूलों में देश की विभिन्न संस्कृति, विविधता का जश्न मनाएं', शिक्षक दिवस पर पीएम मोदी का पैगाम

राष्ट्रीय शिक्षक दिवस (पांच सितंबर) के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शिक्षकों से अपने स्कूलों में देश के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों की संस्कृति और विविधता का जश्न मनाने का आग्रह किया है। उन्होंने देश के युवा दिमागों को विकसित करने में शिक्षकों के प्रयासों की सराहना की।
Met our nation's exemplary educators who have been honoured with the National Teachers' Awards. Their dedication to shaping young minds and their unwavering commitment to excellence in education is very inspiring. In their classrooms, they are scripting a brighter future for… pic.twitter.com/49zWk5eA29— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2023
