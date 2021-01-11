शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CDS General Bipin Rawat is on a visit to Ladakh sector LAC Indian Army

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत लद्दाख दौरे पर पहुंचे, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का लेंगे जायजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Jan 2021 03:15 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (सीडीएस) जनरल विपिन रावत सोमवार को लद्दाख दौरे पर पहुंचे, जहां वे वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेंगे।
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national bipin rawat general bipin rawat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सिडनी टेस्ट में भारतीय टीम की जांबाजी
Cricket News

शरीर पर चोट खाई, गालियां सुनी और किसी योद्धा की तरह मैदान पर लड़ती रही टीम इंडिया

11 जनवरी 2021

सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

कृषि कानून: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा - हम अमल पर रोक लगाने जा रहे हैं, क्या किसान रास्ते से हटेंगे?

11 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

वो पांच भारतीय जांबाज, जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मुंह से छीनी जीत, हारे हुए मैच को किया ड्रॉ

11 जनवरी 2021

पंत और पुजारा
Cricket News

सिडनी के मैदान में आया पंत का तूफान, ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी से ध्वस्त किए कई रिकॉर्ड

11 जनवरी 2021

चेतेश्वर पुजारा
Cricket News

चेतेश्वर पुजारा का कमाल, गावस्कर-तेंदुलकर सरीखे दिग्गजों के क्लब में मिली जगह

11 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
फातिमा सना शेख
Bollywood

ब्राह्मण परिवार से ताल्लुक रखती हैं फातिमा सना शेख, बाल कलाकार के तौर पर किया था डेब्यू

11 जनवरी 2021

आम्रपाली दुबे
Bollywood

कभी ऐसी दिखती थीं भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस आम्रपाली दुबे, निरहुआ का साथ मिलते ही बदल गया रंग रूप, देखें तस्वीरें

11 जनवरी 2021

मोहम्मद सिराज पर नस्लीय टिप्पणी
Cricket News

सिराज को भद्दी गालियां देने का VIDEO वायरल, सामने आया नस्लभेदी टिप्पणियों का सबूत

11 जनवरी 2021

ऋषभ पंत और पुजारा
Cricket News

पंत-पुजारा ने मिलकर तोड़ा 72 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रचा नया इतिहास

11 जनवरी 2021

demo pic
Jharkhand

प्रेमिका को भगाकर ले जाने आया था आशिक, उसकी मां को उठा ले गया, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

11 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X