CBSE ने घोषित की 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा की तारीखें, 5 मार्च से शुरू होंगे एग्जाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 10:13 PM IST
CBSE released Board Exam 2018 date sheet for class 10th and 12th
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन (CBSE) द्वारा बुधवार को 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा की डेट शीट (परीक्षा तिथि) जारी कर दी गई। सीबीएसई ने जानकारी दी कि दोनों बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 5 मार्च से शुरू होंगी। दसवीं की परीक्षा 5 मार्च से शुरू होकर 4 अप्रैल तक चलेंगी, जबकि 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 5 मार्च से शुरू होकर 12 अप्रैल तक चलेंगी।  



बता दें कि सीबीएसई की दसवीं-बारहवीं परीक्षा में इस साल 28.24 लाख से अधिक बच्चे परीक्षाएं देंगे। इसके अलावा इस साल से 10वीं कक्षा के सभी छात्रों के लिए बोर्ड परीक्षा अनिवार्य कर दी गई है, जो पहले वैकल्पिक थी।

वहीं डेट शीट तैयार करने से पहले इस बात का भी ध्यान रखा जा रहा था कि किसी भी निर्धारित कार्यक्रम की तिथि से बोर्ड परीक्षा की तिथि ना टकराने पाएं। यही नहीं किसी राज्य के स्थानीय पर्व भी परीक्षा तिथियों के बीच ना आने पाएं। जिससे की बाद में परीक्षा तिथि को बदलना पड़े। 

परीक्षाओं की डेटशीट देखने के लिए अगली स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें- 
cbse board exam date sheet pre board
