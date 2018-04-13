शहर चुनें

सीबीएसई ने हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल किया जवाब, कहा- सिर्फ 12वीं के एक पेपर की परीक्षा दोबारा होगी

Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 07:12 AM IST
सीबीएसई ने स्पष्ट कर दिया कि 10वीं गणित का पेपर लीक होने का प्रभाव कुछ ही सीमित क्षेत्र में हुआ और उसका लाभ भी कुछ ही छात्रों को मिला है। ऐसे में अधिकतर बच्चों के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए पुन: परीक्षा न करवाने का निर्णय लिया है। मात्र 12वीं परीक्षा का एक पेपर पुन: करवाया जा रहा है। 
सीबीएसई ने बृहस्पतिवार को बारहवीं व दसवीं कक्षा के पेपर लीक मामले में हाईकोर्ट में जवाब दाखिल किया। कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायमूर्ति गीता मित्तल व न्यायमूर्ति सी. हरि शंकर की खंडपीठ को सीबीएसई ने बताया कि पेपर लीक मामले में पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई गई है।  इसकी जांच अभी चल रही है।   

गौरतलब है कि पेपर लीक मामले में दायर याचिका पर कोर्ट ने दो अप्रैल को नोटिस जारी कर सीबीएसई, दिल्ली पुलिस व मानव संसाधन मंत्रालय से 10 दिनों के भीतर जवाब मांगा था। एनजीओ सोशल जूरिस्ट ने याचिका दायर कर कोर्ट की निगरानी में केस की जांच करवाने तथा गणित की पेपर भी जल्द करवाने की मांग की थी। याचिका पर अब 16 अप्रैल को सुनवाई होनी है।  

