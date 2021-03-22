शहर चुनें

CBI raids at 6 locations of 3 senior SEBI officials in Mumbai in connection with Saradha Ponzi scam

सारदा घोटाला : सेबी के तीन अफसरों के छह ठिकानों पर सीबीआई की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 22 Mar 2021 12:40 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
सारदा घोटाले में सीबीआई ने मुंबई में छह जगहों पर एक साथ छापेमारी की। सीबीआई ने यह छापेमारी सेबी के तीन वरिष्ठ अफसरों के घर और कार्यालय पर की। घोटाले के समय ये तीनों अधिकारी पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में मौजूद थे। 
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 2009-13 के बीच कोलकाता में पोस्टिंग के दौरान इन अधिकारियों की जो भूमिका थी, वो फिलहाल जांच के दायरे में है।

