Home ›   India News ›   CBI raids at 11 places in four states including West Bengal in a 87 crore fraud case

पश्चिम बंगाल और नई दिल्ली समेत चार राज्यों में 11 स्थानों पर सीबीआई ने की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 08:49 PM IST
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने आज पश्चिम बंगाल, नई दिल्ली, बिहार और त्रिपुरा में 11 जगहों पर छापेमारी की। ये छापे पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तरी 24 परगनाओं के जिलों में, बिहार के पटना में, त्रिपुरा के अगरतला में और नई दिल्ली में मारे गए। इस दौरान कई दस्तावेज बरामद किए गए।
सीबीआई की यह छापेमारी पार्थ चक्रवर्ती के स्वामित्व वाली चक्र इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर के खिलाफ दर्ज एक मामले से संबंधित हैं। कंपनी और पार्थ पर 87 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी करने का आरोप है। सीबीआई ने अपनी प्राथमिकी में आरोप लगाया है कि आरोपी व्यक्तियों ने अधिक ब्याज देने के नाम पर जनता से बड़ी मात्रा में राशि जमा की थी। 

 

