अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, सीबीआई ने दर्ज किए चार केस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 09:14 AM IST
छोटा राजन
छोटा राजन - फोटो : Social Media
केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन और उसके साथियों के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामलों में चार केस किए दर्ज किए हैं। छोटा राजन और उसके साथियों के खिलाफ हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास, जबरन वसूली और आपराधिक साजिश के तहत ये मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं।
बता दें कि छोटा राजन वर्तमान में तिहाड़ जेल में बंद है। इस मामले को पहले महाराष्ट्र पुलिस देख रही थी।



 
