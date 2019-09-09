शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   CBI filed petition Kalyan Singh to appear as accused in Babri Masjid case

सीबीआई ने कल्याण सिंह को अयोध्या मामले में आरोपी के रूप में पेश होने के लिए लगाई अर्जी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 09:36 PM IST
कल्याण सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
कल्याण सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह को बाबरी ढांचा ढहाए जाने के मामले में आरोपी के रूप में पेश होने के लिए अदालत में अर्जी लगाई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अयोध्या में रघुवंशी।
Lucknow

खुद को राम का वंशज बताने वाले सैकड़ों रघुवंशी अयोध्या पहुंचे, डीएम को सौंपेंगे ज्ञापन

8 सितंबर 2019

Sambit Patra says construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin soon
India News

भाजपा नेता संबित पात्रा ने राम मंदिर निर्माण पर किया बड़ा एलान, बताया पार्टी का एजेंडा

8 सितंबर 2019

उन्नाव स्थित नवाबगंज टोल प्लाजा पर लगा जाम
Kanpur

टोल प्लाजा पर अयोध्या जा रहे वाहनों का काफिला रोका, सीएम ऑफिस के हस्तक्षेप के बाद डीएम ने निकलवाए

8 सितंबर 2019

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
TAMS

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई लाइव करने के लिए गोविंदाचार्य की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई

6 सितंबर 2019

अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मामले में अपीलकर्ताओं के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने वाली याचिका खारिज की

6 सितंबर 2019

राम मंदिर विवाद
India News

अयोध्या केस: निर्मोही अखाड़े के पास विवादित स्थल पर पूजा का अधिकार था न कि मालिकाना हक- मुस्लिम पक्ष

6 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
kalyan singh cbi babri masjid case
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Chandrayaan 2 Isro
Bollywood

'लैंडर विक्रम' पर ISRO के नए खुलासे से भावुक हुए फैंस, मीम्स शेयर कर जाहिर कर रहे खुशी

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: हार्ड लैंडिंग के बाद भी 'विक्रम' में टूट-फूट नहीं, दोबारा संपर्क की उम्मीदें बढ़ींं

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
New traffic rules if heavy challan imposed on you give 100 rupees get them canceled
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम चालान से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं, 100 रुपये देकर करवाएं रद्द

9 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

सावधान! यहां बजाया हॉर्न तो जुर्माना फौरन, दस्तावेज पूरे होने पर भी ऐसे कट जाएगा चालान

9 सितंबर 2019

ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
Predictions

सितंबर महीने के ढाई दिन जरा बचके, जानें राशि अनुसार

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kajal Raghwani
Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस काजल राघवानी को हुई ये लाइलाज बीमारी, पोस्ट में लिखा- 'इसमें शर्माने जैसा कुछ नहीं'

9 सितंबर 2019

2137 year old iphone
Tech Diary

तो क्या 2,100 साल पहले भी था 'iPhone', महिला के कंकाल के साथ मिला, देखें तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2019

तालिबान
India News

अमेरिका-तालिबान के बीच अफगान शांति वार्ता रद्द होना भारत के लिए राहत की खबर, जानिए कैसे

9 सितंबर 2019

mercury and venus transit in virgo rashi from 11 september
Predictions

बुध और शुक्र का कन्या राशि में मिलन, इन राशियों पर होगा ज्यादा असर

9 सितंबर 2019

Ram jethmalani death interesting facts about his life and as lawyer
Delhi NCR

जैसे ही कोर्ट में जेठमलानी रखते थे कदम तो बड़े-बड़े वकील ही नहीं जज भी खाते थे खौफ

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नितिन गडकरी
India News

नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- मेरा भी कटा है चालान

मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल के 100 दिन पूरे होने पर एक कार्यक्रम में नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर बात करते हुए केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने बताया कि ओवर स्पीडिंग के लिए उनकी गाड़ी का भी चालान कट चुका है।

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कमलनाथ पर कस सकता है एसआईटी का शिकंजा, सिख विरोधी दंगों से जुड़े सात मामले खुलेंगे

9 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार
India News

मनी लांड्रिंग के आरोपी कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार से मुलाकात का समय बढ़ाने से कोर्ट का इनकार

9 सितंबर 2019

महिला ने की आत्महत्या (सांकेतिक)
India News

तमिलनाडुः कैंसर पीड़ित महिला ने बच्चों को जहर देने के बाद की आत्महत्या

9 सितंबर 2019

नितिन गडकरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अधिकारी ने सोशल मीडिया पर डाली पीएम कार्यालय की चिट्ठी, किया गया निलंबित : गडकरी

9 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

कानों देखी: रस्सी जल गई, लेकिन कांग्रेसी नेताओं की ऐंठन न गई

9 सितंबर 2019

विश्व व्यापार संगठन (डब्ल्यूटीओ)
India News

आईसीटी उत्पादों पर सीमा शुल्क को लेकर ताइवान ने भारत को डब्ल्यूटीओ में घसीटा

9 सितंबर 2019

यातायात नियम
India News

गाड़ी के प्रदूषण जांच के लिए PUC सर्टिफिकेट बेहद जरूरी, नहीं होने पर देना होगा 10 हजार का जुर्माना

9 सितंबर 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

समावेशी भारत का विचार न छोड़े कांग्रेस, अपने इस सिद्धांत पर रहना चाहिए अडिग : शशि थरूर

9 सितंबर 2019

डाटाबेस एकत्र करते कर्मी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार 2024 तक बनाएगी देश के सभी शहरों का विस्तृत डेटाबेस

9 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- मेरा भी कटा है चालान

मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल के 100 दिन पूरे होने पर एक कार्यक्रम में नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर बात करते हुए केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने बताया कि ओवर स्पीडिंग के लिए उनकी गाड़ी का भी चालान कट चुका है।

9 सितंबर 2019

यातायात नियम 3:03

गाड़ी के प्रदूषण जांच के लिए PUC सर्टिफिकेट बेहद जरूरी, नहीं होने पर देना होगा 10 हजार का जुर्माना

9 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:01

एक ऐसा ब्लडग्रुप जो है O नेगेटिव से भी ज्यादा रेयर

9 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:30

पाकिस्तान का काला चेहरा फिर बेनकाब, वीडियो में देखें आतंकी साजिश के पांच सबूत

9 सितंबर 2019

ट्विटर मोदी 1:34

Twitter पर वर्ल्ड टॉप-20 में मोदी अकेले भारतीय, फॉलोअर्स की संख्या पांच करोड़ के पार

9 सितंबर 2019

Related

spa
India News

मंदी में भी गुलजार है मसाज सेंटर्स का गुलाबी धंधा, फुल और हाफ सर्विस से कमा रहे करोड़ों रुपये

9 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर
India News

एक ऐसा ब्लडग्रुप जो है O नेगेटिव से भी ज्यादा रेयर

9 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मंगेतर की शिकायत पर चालक दल के सदस्य पर छेड़छाड़ का मामला दर्ज

9 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान
India News

पाकिस्तान का काला चेहरा फिर बेनकाब, वीडियो में देखें आतंकी साजिश के पांच सबूत

9 सितंबर 2019

shashi tharoor
India News

देश के बाहर हम एकजुट, पाकिस्तान को एक इंच जमीन भी नहीं देंगे: शशि थरूर

9 सितंबर 2019

पराली जलाना
India News

खेतों में 'खरा सोना' जला रहे थे किसान, आय बढ़ाने के लिये हो सकता है इस्तेमाल

9 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited