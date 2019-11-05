शहर चुनें

बैंक धोखाधड़ी को लेकर सीबीआई की बड़ी कार्रवाई, यूपी, दिल्ली समेत देश के 169 स्थानों पर छापेमारी जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 11:52 AM IST
सीबीआई
सीबीआई
बैंक धोखाधड़ी को लेकर केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) की तरफ से बड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सीबीआई इस संबंध में देश के 169 स्थानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। आंध्र प्रदेश, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली, गुजरात, हरियाणा, कर्नाटक, केरल, मध्यप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब, तमिलनाडु, उत्तर प्रदेश समेत देश के 169 स्थानों पर सीबीआई लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। 
अभी तक सीबीआई ने सात हजार करोड़ रुपये के बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में 35 केस दर्ज किए हैं। 
cbi बैंक धोखाधड़ी
