पश्चिम बंगाल: सीबीआई ने चिटफंड घोटाले के मामले में 22 जगहों पर मारे छापे

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting raids at 22 locations in West Bengal in connection with one of the chit fund cases. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

सीबीआई ने चिटफंड घोटाला जांच मामले में पश्चिम बंगाल में 22 जगहों पर छापे मारे। इस मामले के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting raids at 22 locations in West Bengal in connection with one of the chit fund cases. More details awaited