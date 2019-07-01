शहर चुनें

CBI conduct raids at 22 locations in West Bengal in connection with chit fund cases

पश्चिम बंगाल: सीबीआई ने चिटफंड घोटाले के मामले में 22 जगहों पर मारे छापे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 02:34 PM IST
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
सीबीआई ने चिटफंड घोटाला जांच मामले में पश्चिम बंगाल में 22 जगहों पर छापे मारे। इस मामले के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting raids at 22 locations in West Bengal in connection with one of the chit fund cases. More details awaited


central bureau of investigation cbi raid chit fund scam केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो सीबीआई छापेमारी चिट फंड घोटाला
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

राज्यसभा में भी बहुमत के करीब पहुंचा एनडीए, सिर्फ छह सांसद हैं कम

235 सदस्यों में से राज्यसभा में रविवार तक एनडीए के 111 सदस्य हो गए हैं। अभी 10 सीटें खाली हैं। 

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
आनंद सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस को लगा झटका, दिग्गज विधायक आनंद सिंह ने दिया इस्तीफा

1 जुलाई 2019

ट्विटर पर आए संघ प्रमुख
India News

संघ का डिजिटल अवतार, मोहन भागवत समेत सात नेता आए ट्विटर पर

1 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रॉ के पूर्व अधिकारी की पीआईएल पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाया 50000 का जुर्माना

1 जुलाई 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
India News

मीम मामला: भाजपा कार्यकर्ता प्रियंका शर्मा की रिहाई में देरी पर ममता सरकार को नोटिस

1 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

कोझीकोड: टेक-ऑफ के दौरान जमीन से टकराया विमान का पिछला हिस्सा, टला बड़ा हादसा

1 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

गरीबों को 10 फीसदी आरक्षण पर फिलहाल रोक नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 16 जुलाई से सुनवाई

1 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

महिला क्लाइंट की वीडियो बनाने के आरोप में मुंबई के डॉक्टर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

1 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने एयर इंडिया के निलंबित पायलट की अग्रिम जमानत मंजूर की

1 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

प.बंगाल: चोरी के शक में 24 साल के युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, मालदा में बढ़ा तनाव

1 जुलाई 2019

संघ हुआ डिजिटल, RSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत समेत 6 नेताओं की ट्विटर पर हुई एंट्री

संघ भी अब डिजिटल हो चला है। संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने ट्विटर पर दस्तक दे दी है। उनके साथ ही संघ के 6 अन्य नेताओं ने भी ट्विटर पर एंट्री ली है।

1 जुलाई 2019

बस हादसा

किश्तवाड़ में यात्रियों से भरी बस गहरी खाई में गिरी, अब तक 35 मौतें

1 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:58

धोनी के बचाव में उतरे कोहली, बताई हार की वजह

1 जुलाई 2019

भारी बारिश 1:34

भारी बारिश के बीच पुलिया बनाते समय आ गई नदी में बाढ़, फंस गई कई जिंदगी

1 जुलाई 2019

औली 1:10

औली में शाही शादी के बाद जमा हुआ 300 क्विंटल कूड़ा, सफाई पर खर्च हुए 3 करोड़ रुपये

1 जुलाई 2019

