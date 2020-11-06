शहर चुनें
Home ›   Maharashtra ›   Car driver dragged a traffic policeman to a bonnet in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune

पुणे के पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान को कार ड्राइवर ने बोनट पर घसीटा 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 05:50 AM IST
ट्रैफिक पुलिस का जवान
ट्रैफिक पुलिस का जवान - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ में एक ऑन-ड्यूटी ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान ने कार को रोकने का प्रयास किया। जिसके बाद कार ड्राइवर ने अपनी कार नहीं रोकी और पुलिस के जवान को कार के बोनट पर काफी देर तक घसीटता रहा। ऑन-ड्यूटी ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी को घसीटने और ट्रैफिक के नियमों का उल्लघंन करने के जुर्म में कार ड्राइवर को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
india news maharashtra car driver traffic police pune traffic police pune car driver arrest dragged

