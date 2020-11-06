पुणे के पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान को कार ड्राइवर ने बोनट पर घसीटा 

#WATCH | Pune: An on-duty Traffic Police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Pimpri-Chinchwad after he attempted to stop the vehicle.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020
The driver of the car has been arrested. #Maharashtra (5.11) pic.twitter.com/W8pQb2B4Go
