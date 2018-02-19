अपना शहर चुनें

गुजरात में भारतीय रंग में रंगा नजर आया कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री का पूरा परिवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 01:37 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Gujarat with Family
कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री परिवार संग गुजरात में - फोटो : PTI
एक हफ्ते के दौरे पर भारत आए कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो आज परिवार के संग गुजरात में है। पत्नी सोफी ग्रेगरिए और तीनों बच्चों के साथ वो गुजरात के साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे। आश्रम पहुंचकर ट्रूडो ने महात्मा गांधी से जुड़ी चीजों पर खासा रूचि दिखाई। कनाडाई प्रधानमंत्री की पत्नी सोफी ग्रेगरिए ने यहां चरखा भी चलाया। 
 


इसके बाद वह अक्षरधाम के मंदिर भी दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे। पूरा परिवार भारतीय रंग में रंगा नजर आया। कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री ने कुर्ता पयजामा और उनकी पत्नी सोफी सलवार सूट में दिखाई दीं। प्रधानमंत्री संग उनके बच्चों ने भी इंडियन ट्रेडिशन की ड्रेस पहनी है। 
 


इससे पहले कनाडाई प्रधानमंत्री परिवार संग ताजमहल का दीदार करने पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने करीब 2 घंटे तक ताजमहल का भ्रमण किया था।  

