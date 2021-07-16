बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Calcutta High Court puts interim stay on special audit of Contai Cooperative Bank whose chairman is Suvendu Adhikari

कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट: कोंटाई सहकारी बैंक के ऑडिट पर अंतरिम रोक, सुवेंदु अधिकारी हैं चेयरमैन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 16 Jul 2021 09:29 PM IST
सुवेंदु अधिकारी
सुवेंदु अधिकारी - फोटो : twitter.com/SuvenduWB

कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने कोंटाई सहकारी बैंक के विशेष ऑडिट पर अंतरिम रोक लगा दी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि भाजपा के नेता सुवेंदु अधिकारी इस बैंक के चेयरमैन हैं। 
india news national contai cooperative bank calcutta high court suvendu adhikari
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

