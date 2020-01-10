शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून से संबंधित याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 22 जनवरी को सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 12:45 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कई उच्च न्यायालयों के समक्ष लंबित नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को चुनौती देने वाली विभिन्न याचिकाओं को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में स्थानांतरित करने की सरकार की याचिका पर नोटिस जारी किया। कोर्ट ने कहा कि वह 22 जनवरी को केंद्र द्वारा भेजी गई याचिका के साथ सीएए से संबंधित सभी याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करेगा।
गौरतलब हो कि इससे पहले केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को अनुरोध किया था कि विभिन्न हाई कोर्टों में लंबित नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) की संवैधानिक वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाएं सुप्रीम कोर्ट में स्थानांतरित की जाएं।
Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सीएए: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तुरंत सुनवाई से इनकार, कहा- देश कठिन दौर से गुजर रहा है

9 जनवरी 2020

नोबेल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित अर्थशास्त्री अमर्त्य सेन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नोबेल से सम्मानित अर्थशास्त्री अमर्त्य सेन बोले, सुप्रीम कोर्ट को रद्द कर देना चाहिए नागरिकता कानून

9 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्र का अनुरोध, सीएए को चुनौती वाली याचिकाएं सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हों स्थानांतरित 

8 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
रविशंकर प्रसाद(फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए को लेकर युवाओं का भ्रम दूर करेंगे, पर ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ से कोई बात नहीं: रविशंकर प्रसाद

6 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक और याचिका दायर

4 जनवरी 2020

डिटेंशन सेंटर
India News

पड़ताल: 2009 से ही दिए जा रहे डिटेंशन सेंटर बनाने के निर्देश, सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी वाकिफ

26 दिसंबर 2019

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
citizenship amendment act supreme court
Spotlight

gaurav chandel
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांडः सांसद पर भड़कीं पत्नी, 'यहां आने से हुई पति की हत्या, पता नहीं क्यों मैंने...'

10 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाबंदियों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, सरकार सभी आदेशों की सात दिन में समीक्षा करे

10 जनवरी 2020

पुणे स्टेडियम
Cricket News

INDvSL: भारत और श्रीलंका में भिड़ंत आज, कैसा है पुणे का मौसम, पिच और रिकॉर्ड?

10 जनवरी 2020

ईरानी सेना
World

कितनी ताकतवर है ईरानी सेना, अमेरिका से लड़ पाएगी जंग! विदेशों में ऐसे करती है ऑपरेशन

10 जनवरी 2020

Neha Pendse sangeet ceremony
Bollywood

नेहा पेंडसे के पति का दो बार हो चुका है तलाक, अब एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- 'मैं भी तो वर्जिन नहीं हूं'

10 जनवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी विनय शर्मा ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम, नहीं होगी फांसी!

10 जनवरी 2020

prince harry and meghan markle
World

प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन शाही पद छोड़कर जिएंगे ऐसी आम जिंदगी, यहां बना सकते हैं आशियाना

10 जनवरी 2020

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

ईरान पर सैन्य कार्रवाई को लेकर ट्रंप की शक्तियां होंगी सीमित, अमेरिकी सदन में प्रस्ताव पारित

10 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चंद्र ग्रहण आज... भारत में भी देखा जा सकेगा साल 2020 का पहला खगोलीय नजारा

10 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के कसूरवार 'कसूरी वार्ड' में शिफ्ट, मां बोली- फांसी के फंदे पर लटकते देखना चाहती हूं

10 जनवरी 2020

Most Read

concept pic
India News

चंद्र ग्रहण और उपछाया में क्या है फर्क?

भारतीय समय के मुताबिक चंद्र ग्रहण 10 जनवरी की रात 10 बजकर 37 मिनट पर शुरू होगा और 11 जनवरी को दो बजकर 42 मिनट पर खत्म होगा। रात 12 बजकर 41 मिनट पर यह अपने सबसे विस्तृत रूप में दिखेगा जब चंद्रमा का करीब 90 फीसदी हिस्सा पृथ्वी से ढका होगा।

10 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
India News

भारत के टुकड़े करने का सपना देखने वालों के साथ गईं दीपिका पादुकोण: स्मृति ईरानी

10 जनवरी 2020

protest in amravati
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: तीन राजधानियों के विरोध में ग्रामीणों उदंडारायणी पालम में निकाला पैदल मार्च, पुलिस ने रोका

10 जनवरी 2020

रणदीप सुरजेवाला
India News

कश्मीर में पाबंदियों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी मोदी सरकार के लिए 2020 का पहला बड़ा झटका: कांग्रेस

10 जनवरी 2020

दीपिका
India News

दीपिका पादुकोण के JNU जाने पर सियासी बवाल, बीजेपी नेता बोले- हीरोइन को डांस करना चाहिए, JNU जाना गलत

10 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू वीसी
India News

शानदार एकेडमिक करियर वाले हैं JNU VC एम जगदीश, लेकिन प्रशासनिक क्षमता पर उठे सवाल!

10 जनवरी 2020

आंध्र प्रदेश सीएम जगन मोहन रेड्डी
India News

आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत में सीएम जगन की पेशी

10 जनवरी 2020

bjp shiv sena
India News

नागपुर जिला परिषद में भाजपा की हार पर शिवसेना का तंज, फडणवीस और गडकरी के गृह जिले में ये हाल

10 जनवरी 2020

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat
India News

सैन्य विभाग में अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति को हरी झंडी, सीडीएस बिपिन रावत के अधीन करेंगे काम

10 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

4.45 लाख सड़क हादसों ने ले ली 1.52 लाख की जान, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग सबसे खतरनाक

10 जनवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का दावा 'ओबामा ने ईरान को दिए थे 150 अरब डॉलर, अब वो उतना धनवान नहीं है'

गुरुवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा है कि ईरान अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों से बुरी तरह से परेशान है और उसके पास परमाणु हथियार कभी नहीं होंगे। इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए ट्रंप ने ईरान को लेकर क्या दावे हैं।

10 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:10

चंद्र ग्रहण और उपछाया में क्या है फर्क?

10 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:01

JNU बवाल पर बोले अजय देवगन- हिंसा किसी भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं

10 जनवरी 2020

concept pic

अद्भुत है चित्र बनाने की ये अनोखी कला, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

10 जनवरी 2020

दीपिका 2:18

दीपिका पादुकोण के JNU जाने पर सियासी बवाल, बीजेपी नेता बोले- हीरोइन को डांस करना चाहिए, JNU जाना गलत

10 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाबंदियों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, सरकार सभी आदेशों की सात दिन में समीक्षा करे

10 जनवरी 2020

Police
India News

यूपी में देश की 13.8 फीसदी हत्याएं, आर्थिक अपराध और साइबर क्राइम में भी सबसे ऊपर

10 जनवरी 2020

देशों में महिलाओं के पास नहीं है अधिकार
India News

दुष्कर्म के केस मध्यप्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा, शहरों में दिल्ली सबसे ऊपर

10 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

किसान आत्महत्या: यूपी-बिहार में आबादी ज्यादा लेकिन आत्महत्याएं कम, यह राज्य शीर्ष पर

10 जनवरी 2020

वायनाड की जिला कलेक्टर अदीला अब्दुल्ला
India News

सीएए पैम्फलेट को लेकर 'साइबर गुंडागर्दी' का शिकार हुईं वायनाड कलेक्टर अदीला अब्दुल्ला

10 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

10 जनवरी 2020

