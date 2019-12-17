शहर चुनें

caa cab protest Uddhav Thackeray says what happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is like Jallianwala Bagh

उद्वव ठाकरे ने कहा- जामिया में जो हुआ वो जालियांवाला बाग जैसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 02:17 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
नागरिकता कानून को लेकर सभी विपक्षी दल सरकार का विरोध कर रहे हैं। पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों, पश्चिम बंगाल, दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश में लोग सड़क पर उतरकर इस कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच रविवार को जामिया मिलिया विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों के प्रदर्शन ने हिंसक रूप ले लिया जिसके बाद पुलिस ने लाठियां भांजी, आंसू गैस के गोले दागे।
इसपर महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए इसकी तुलना जलियांवाला बाग से की है। उन्होंने कहा, 'जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया में जो हुआ वह जलियांवाला बाग की तरह है। छात्रों में युवा बम जैसी ताकत है। हम केंद्र सरकार से अनुरोध करते हैं कि वह छात्रों के साथ जो कर रही है वैसा न करें।' 
citizenship amendment bill citizenship amendment act uddhav thackeray jamia millia islamia
