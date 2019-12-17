उद्वव ठाकरे ने कहा- जामिया में जो हुआ वो जालियांवाला बाग जैसा

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students. pic.twitter.com/lNGrgCPrIU— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
नागरिकता कानून को लेकर देशभर में भारी विरोध हो रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री ने प्रदर्शन को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और दुखद करार दिया है और लोगों से स्वार्थी लोगों के हितों से दूर रहने की अपील की है।
17 दिसंबर 2019