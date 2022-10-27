खुशखबर: भारतीय एयरफोर्स के लिए टाटा बनाएगा ट्रांसपोर्ट एयरक्राफ्ट, सेना के अधिकारियों ने दी जानकारी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
भारतीय वायु सेना के लिए सी-295 ट्रांसपोर्ट एयरक्राफ्ट बनाने की जिम्मेदारी टाटा एयरबस को सौंपी गई है। कंपनी वडोदरा स्थित प्लांट में इन एयरक्राफ्ट का निर्माण करेगी। यह जानकार सेना के अधिकारियों ने दी।
C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force to be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat: Defence Officials pic.twitter.com/0txKqTlDIX— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat on October 30: Defence Ministry spokesperson https://t.co/70zmDCnETo— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
