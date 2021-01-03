शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Bus accident in kerala, Five killed, several injured in bus accident near Panathoor area in Rajapuram, Kasargod

केरलः बरात लेकर जा रही बस मकान से टकराई, छह लोगों की मौत, 40 से अधिक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजापुरम Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 04:24 PM IST
विज्ञापन
केरल में बस दुर्घटना
केरल में बस दुर्घटना - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केरल के राजापुरम में रविवार को बरात लेकर आ रही एक बस मकान से टकराकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई जिसमें 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 40 से अधिक घायल हो गए।  इस घटना पर मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने दुख जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि घायलों को त्वरित चिकित्सा सुविधा दी जा रही है।
विज्ञापन


जानकारी के अनुसार बस में  70 से अधिक लोग थे जिनमें से 44 लोगों का इलाज किया जा रहा है। 33 लोगों का कान्हांगड जिला अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें से 5 की मौत पुतंकल तालुक अस्पताल में हुई जबकि 1 की कान्हांगड जिला अस्पताल में हो गई। कासरगोड जिला कलेक्टर ने इसकी जानकारी दी।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national bus accident rajapuram bus accident kerala

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

अखिलेश के बयान पर गिरिराज बोले-ये छुपकर टीका लगवा लेंगे और लोगों को भ्रम में रखेंगे

3 जनवरी 2021

Covishield, Vaccine
India News

भारत में कौन सी दो वैक्सीन को मिली मंजूरी, कब और किसे सबसे पहले मिलेगा टीका, कितनी होगी कीमत? जानिए सबकुछ

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: आत्मा की शांति के लिए मौन खड़े थे लोग, कुछ पलों में हुआ ऐसा हादसा, मलबे में दफन हुईं 18 जिंदगियां

3 जनवरी 2021

मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद में बड़ा हादसा: श्मशान घाट में गैलरी की छत गिरने से 18 की मौत, 35 को निकाला गया मलबे से

3 जनवरी 2021

woman sub inspector suicide
Ghaziabad

महिला दरोगा ने आत्महत्या से पहले की थी जमकर शॉपिंग, दुकान से खरीदी थीं ये दवाईयां

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
rashifal 2021
Predictions

Rashifal 2021: मेष से लेकर मीन राशि तक, 2021 में कौन से महीने में चमकेगा आपका भाग्य

3 जनवरी 2021

बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट गंवाने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

बीच सीरीज में विवाद, चौथे टेस्ट के लिए ब्रिस्बेन नहीं जाना चाहती टीम इंडिया, जानें पूरा मामला

3 जनवरी 2021

किसान बाबा कश्मीर सिंह ने की आत्महत्या
Moradabad

‘आखिर कब तक हम सर्दी में यहां बैठे रहेंगे’, सुसाइड नोट में किसानों का दर्द बयां कर बाबा कश्मीर सिंह फंदे पर झूले

3 जनवरी 2021

sub inspector suicide
Ghaziabad

महिला दरोगा सुसाइड केस: जिद कर नववर्ष पर मेस में बनवाई थी स्पेशल डिश, ड्यूटी के दौरान थीं काफी खुश

3 जनवरी 2021

sub inspector suicide
Ghaziabad

महिला दरोगा आत्महत्या केस में नया मोड़, मोबाइल में छिपा है मौत का सच!, कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग...

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X