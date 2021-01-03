केरलः बरात लेकर जा रही बस मकान से टकराई, छह लोगों की मौत, 40 से अधिक घायल

Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences over the death of five Karnataka natives when a bus carrying a wedding party overturned on a house in Kasargod.— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
He said that that medical facilities have been set up for the injured. https://t.co/TZwur3x1BR
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.