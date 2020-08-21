पश्चिम बंगालः बीएसएफ ने बांग्लादेशी महिला को दबोचा, बॉर्डर पार करने की कर रही थी कोशिश

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a Bangladeshi woman in the border area of Nadia district (West Bengal) while she was trying to cross the border with the help of human traffickers. Aadhar card, voter card and PAN card have been recovered from her possession: BSF pic.twitter.com/SyfNr9q7uf— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020
