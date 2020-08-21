पश्चिम बंगालः बीएसएफ ने बांग्लादेशी महिला को दबोचा, बॉर्डर पार करने की कर रही थी कोशिश

सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) की टुकड़ियों ने गुरुवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के नादिया जिले के सीमा क्षेत्र से एक बांग्लादेशी महिला को गिरफ्तार किया है। महिला पर आरोप है कि वह मानव तस्करों की मदद से सीमा पार करने की कोशिश कर रही थी। उसके कब्जे से आधार कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड और पैन कार्ड बरामद हुए हैं।

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a Bangladeshi woman in the border area of Nadia district (West Bengal) while she was trying to cross the border with the help of human traffickers. Aadhar card, voter card and PAN card have been recovered from her possession: BSF pic.twitter.com/SyfNr9q7uf