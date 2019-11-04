शहर चुनें

Bombay High Court set 13th November as date for RBI to file affidavit in PMC Bank case

पीएमसी बैंक: हलफनामा दाखिल करने के लिए आरबीआई को मिला 13 नवंबर तक का समय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 02:00 PM IST
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
बंबई उच्च न्यायालय ने रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) के लिए 13 नवंबर की तारीख निर्धारित की है। इस तारीख तक आरबीआई को अदालत में हलफनामा दाखिल करना होगा। याचिकाओं पर अगली सुनवाई 19 नवंबर को होगी।
bombay high court pmc bank reserve bank of india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

