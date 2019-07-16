शहर चुनें

बंबई उच्च न्यायालय ने 14 हजार करोड़ वाली सड़क परियोजना की मंजूरी रद्द की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 12:07 PM IST
bombay high court
bombay high court - फोटो : File Photo
बंबई उच्च न्यायालय ने 14 हजार करोड़ रुपये की मुंबई तटीय सड़क परियोजना के लिए दी गई सीआरजेड (कोस्टल रेग्युलेशन जोन) मंजूरी को रद्द कर दिया है। ये आदेश कुछ एनजीओ और स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा दायर की गई याचिकाओं के बाद जारी किया गया है।
