भाजपा सांसद के खिलाफ संजय निरुपम द्वारा दायर याचिका बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने की खारिज 

Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam challenging 2014 Loksabha election of BJP MP Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North constituency. Nirupam had alleged that Shetty deliberately did not disclose details of a property owned by him in Boriwali pic.twitter.com/AdcPGWXHho— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018
महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल सी विद्यासागर राव ने मराठा आरक्षण विधेयक पर हस्ताक्षर कर दिए हैं। बता दें कि यह विधेयक गुरुवार को विधानसभा के दोनों सदनों में पारित किया गया था।
30 नवंबर 2018