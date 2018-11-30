शहर चुनें

Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam 

भाजपा सांसद के खिलाफ संजय निरुपम द्वारा दायर याचिका बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने की खारिज 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 30 Nov 2018 09:10 PM IST
संजय निरुपम
संजय निरुपम
ख़बर सुनें
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने कांग्रेस नेता संजय निरुपम द्वारा दायर एक याचिका खारिज कर दी है। दरअसल उन्होंने मुंबई के भाजपा सांसद गोपाल शेट्टी के खिलाफ 2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में चुनौती दी थी। निरुपम ने आरोप लगाया था कि शेट्टी ने जानबूझकर बोरीवाली में स्थित संपत्ति के विवरण का खुलासा नहीं किया था। 
bombay high court sanjay nirupam gopal shetty bjp congress बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट संजय निरुपम गोपाल शेट्टी बीजेपी कांग्रेस
