बेटी की शादी के लिए मुंबई धमाके की दोषी रुबीना मेमन को मिली छह दिन की पैरोल

Bombay High Court on 31st December allowed 6 days parole to 1993 Mumbai Blasts convict Rubina Suleman Memon for her daughter's marriage in Mumbai on 8th Jan.
Rubina was convicted by Special TADA court for life imprisonment in 2006 & had been in jail for 13 years. — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
