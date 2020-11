बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट से बीएमसी को झटका, कंगना के दफ्तर पर तोड़फोड़ को बताया दुर्भावनापूर्ण

The actress called Mumbai Police mafia & Mumbai PoK. Do parties which are excited over Court order agree with this? Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena https://t.co/Dkh3TOfyGp pic.twitter.com/Kj8E0apF3C