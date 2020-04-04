शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   BJP president JP Nadda asked party workers to spread PM Modi's message to every house

बीजेपी अध्यक्ष नड्डा की अपील, जन-जन तक पीएम का संदेश पहुंचाएं पार्टी कार्यकर्ता

इंडिया डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 03:56 AM IST
भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात की
भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात की - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने पीएम मोदी के 5 अप्रैल की रात 9 बजेे दिये जलाने के संदेश को जन जन तक पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को सौंपी है। नड्डा ने ट्वीट किया, देश की जनता ने पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में जिस तरह एकजुट होेकर कोरोना से लड़ाई में हिस्सेदारी निभाई है यह सराहनीय है।
नड्डा ने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा, पीएम मोदी ने इसी दिशा में जनता से रविवार की रात नौ बजे अपने घरों की लाइट बंद कर दिये, मोमबत्ती, टॉर्च और मोबाइल की फ्लैश लाइट जलाने की अपील की है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं की जिम्मेदारी है कि पीएम के इस संदेश को जन-जन तक पहुंचाएं। उन्होंने कहा, ऐसा करने से लोगों में आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा और कोरोना संकट का अंधियारा दूर होगा। नड्डा के साथ साथ अन्य भाजपा नेताओं ने भी इस तरह की अपील की।

आओ एकजुटता की अलख जगाएं : जावड़ेकर
‘पीएम मोदी की अपील एक सकारात्मक पहल है। देशवासी एकजुट होकर दिये और मोमबत्ती जलाएंगे तो कोरोना रूपी अंधकार खत्म होगा और लोगों का विश्वास बढ़ेगा। यह वक्त एकजुटता की अलख जगाने का है तभी कोरोना से जंग जीती जाएगी।’ - प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, केंद्रीय मंत्री




किरण बेदी, उपराज्यपाल पुड्डुचेरी (व्हाट्सएप संदेश)
दिये जलाने की अपील दरअसल कोरोना का अंत करने का बीज मंत्र है जो पीएम मोदी ने हमें दिया है। हमें कोरोना रूपी राक्षस का एकजुट होकर अंत करना होगा।
