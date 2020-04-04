बीजेपी अध्यक्ष नड्डा की अपील, जन-जन तक पीएम का संदेश पहुंचाएं पार्टी कार्यकर्ता

मैं सभी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं इस संदेश को जन-जन तक पहुंचाएं तथा आगामी 5 अप्रैल रात्रि 9:00 बजे हम अपने घर के दरवाजों अथवा बालकनी में निकलकर टॉर्च, दिया या मोबाइल की लाइट को जलाकर इस कोरोना संकट के अंधकार को पराजित करने वाले हमारे एकजुट विश्वास के प्रकाश को फैलाएं।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 3, 2020
PM @narendramodi ji has made an appeal to all of us to switch off lights on April 5th for 9 minutes at 9 PM & illuminate our surroundings by lighting candles, diyas, torches or flashlights standing on balcony or at door step while maintaining social distance. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/pFvaYXs6Yc— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 3, 2020
दिये जलाने की अपील दरअसल कोरोना का अंत करने का बीज मंत्र है जो पीएम मोदी ने हमें दिया है। हमें कोरोना रूपी राक्षस का एकजुट होकर अंत करना होगा।
