Home ›   India News ›   BJP office set ablaze in Bankura district last night, party allege that TMC is behind incident

पश्चिम बंगाल: आग के हवाले किया गया भाजपा कार्यालय, टीएमसी पर लगा आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांकुड़ा Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 11:55 AM IST
बांकुड़ा में भाजपा कार्यालय में आग लगी है
बांकुड़ा में भाजपा कार्यालय में आग लगी है - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के बांकुड़ा जिले के चंदाई ग्राम क्षेत्र में स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय को कल रात को अज्ञात लोगों ने आग के हवाले कर दिया। भाजपा ने इस घटना के लिए तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है।
