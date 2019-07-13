भाजपा में बड़ा बदलाव, महासचिव रामलाल वापस आरएसएस में बुलाए गए

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), Ramlal, removed from the post and appointed Akhil Bharatiya Sahsampark Pramukh of RSS. V Satish likely to replace him as BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) pic.twitter.com/ZoCjJeGtVC— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
2005 में बीजेपी के संगठन महासचिव संजय जोशी की विवादित सीडी आने के बाद उन्हें भाजपा से हटा दिया गया था। उसके बाद 2006 की शुरुआत से रामलाल बीजेपी में संगठन महासचिव का काम देख रहे हैं। भाजपा में पार्टी अध्यक्ष के बाद संगठन महासचिव का पद सबसे महत्वपूर्ण होता है।
13 जुलाई 2019