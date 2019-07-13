शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   BJP National General Secretary Ramlal appointed Akhil Bharatiya Sahsampark Pramukh of RSS

भाजपा में बड़ा बदलाव, महासचिव रामलाल वापस आरएसएस में बुलाए गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 06:50 PM IST
रामलाल
रामलाल - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय जनता पार्टी संगठन में एक बड़ा बदलाव हुआ है। भाजपा राष्ट्रीय महासचिव रामलाल को इस पद से हटाकर आरएसएस में अखिल भारतीय सहसंपर्क प्रमुख नियुक्त किया गया है। संभवत वी सतीश को उनकी जगह भाजपा का राष्ट्रीय महासचिव नियुक्त किया जाएगा।
रामलाल भाजपा में एक प्रमुख रणनीतिकार के रूप में काम करते थे और संघ व पार्टी के बीच की कड़ी थे। उन्हें भाजपा की हर बड़ी बैठक में देखा जाता था। अब उन्हें वापस संघ में बुला लिया गया है। 
 

2005 में बीजेपी के संगठन महासचिव संजय जोशी की विवादित सीडी आने के बाद उन्हें भाजपा से हटा दिया गया था। उसके बाद 2006 की शुरुआत से रामलाल बीजेपी में संगठन महासचिव का काम देख रहे हैं। भाजपा में पार्टी अध्यक्ष के बाद संगठन महासचिव का पद सबसे महत्वपूर्ण होता है।

 

bjp ramlal akhil bharatiya sahsampark pramukh rss bjp-rss v satish
