I don't find any reason to change his name, it's an individual's freedom to decide how he wants to be known, Why create a controversy unnecessarily? The Dalit community has expressed its displeasure: Udit Raj, BJP MP, on the addition of 'Ramji' to BR Ambedkar's name by UP govt pic.twitter.com/sRgUNPojiY— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने सीबीएसई बोर्ड पेपर लीक मामले में केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।
29 मार्च 2018