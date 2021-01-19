भाजपा सांसद ने कहा- चीन 80 के दशक से भारतीय क्षेत्र पर कर रहा कब्जा, कांग्रेस की नीतियों का भुगत रहे खामियाजा

Since the 80s till today, they (China) are occupying this area and construction of villages is not a new thing. They have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under Indian territory: Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh https://t.co/xKIE1h9YPy— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.