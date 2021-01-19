भाजपा सांसद ने कहा- चीन 80 के दशक से भारतीय क्षेत्र पर कर रहा कब्जा, कांग्रेस की नीतियों का भुगत रहे खामियाजा

चीन की तरफ से नए गांव बसाने की खबरों पर अरुणाचल प्रदेश से भाजपा सांसद तापिर गाओ ने मंगलवार को कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है। तापिर गाओ ने कहा कि चीन का गांव बसाना, भारतीय सीमा के पास सैन्य शिविर बनाना कोई नई बात नहीं है। 80 के दशक से आज तक चीन लगातार कब्जा कर रहा है। आज हम कांग्रेस शासन की गलत नीतियों का खामियाजा भुगत रहे हैं। भाजपा सांसद ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार की नीतियां गलत थी।

Since the 80s till today, they (China) are occupying this area and construction of villages is not a new thing. They have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under Indian territory: Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh