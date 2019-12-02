शहर चुनें

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said sustainable development more important than GDP

भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने जीडीपी पर कहा- यह बाइबल, रामायण या महाभारत नहीं है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 04:56 PM IST
Nishikant Dubey
Nishikant Dubey - फोटो : ANI
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र का आज 11वां दिन है। संसद में हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद उसकी निर्मम हत्या कर की गूंज के साथ-साथ कई मुद्दे उठे। संसद में पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह को घुसपैठिया बताने के कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी के बयान का मुद्दा भी उठा। इसके बाद गिरती जीडीपी का मुद्दा भी उठा। 
जीडीपी के मुद्दे पर लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने कहा कि जीडीपी 1934 में आई इससे पहले कोई जीडीपी नहीं थी... केवल जीडीपी को बाइबल, रामायण या महाभारत मान लेना सत्य नहीं है और भविष्य में जीडीपी का बहुत ज्यादा उपयोग नहीं होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज नई थ्योरी है आम आदमी का स्थायी आर्थिक कल्याण, हो रहा है या फिर नहीं हो रहा है। जीडीपी से ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है लोगों का सतत विकास। लोगों को खुशी मिल रही है या नहीं मिल रही है।
 

 
bjp mp nishikant dubey gdp of india
कैब का प्रयोग
India News

अगर आप करते हैं कैब का प्रयोग, तो इन बातों का जरूर रखें ख्याल

कैब सर्विस रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी का महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा बन चुकी है। खासकर ओला और उबर कैब महानगरों में लाइफलाइन की तरह सड़कों पर दौड़ रही हैं, क्योंकि ये पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट से कहीं ज्यादा सुविधाजनक और आसान हैं।

2 दिसंबर 2019

IIT delhi
India News

IIT दिल्ली में मंदी बेअसर! पहले ही दिन रिकॉर्ड 419 छात्रों को मिली नौकरियां

2 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

झारखंड में अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना, कहा 2024 तक घुसपैठियों को निकालना मकसद

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक, सीआरपीएफ निगरानी के बावजूद घर में घुसे अज्ञात लोग

2 दिसंबर 2019

सबरीमाला मंदिर
India News

सबरीमाला में प्रवेश करने वाली महिला ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की याचिका, सुरक्षित प्रवेश की मांग

2 दिसंबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

गांधी परिवार की सुरक्षा में तैनात होंगे डेपुटेशन से आए एसपीजी कमांडो, मजबूत होगा जेड प्लस कवच

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रह्लाद जोशी-अधीर रंजन चौधरी
India News

हैदराबाद मामले से लेकर 'घुसपैठिया' बयान तक...संसद में मचा संग्राम

2 दिसंबर 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में कारोबारी रतुल पुरी को मिली जमानत

2 दिसंबर 2019

quiz winner
India News

अमर उजाला क्विज का जादू सिर चढ़कर बोला, ये हैं तीसरे हफ्ते के 10 भाग्यशाली विजेता

2 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री पर अधीर रंजन चौधरी का निशाना- आपको 'निर्बला' सीतारमण कहना ठीक होगा

2 दिसंबर 2019

