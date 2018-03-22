BJP MP Manoj Tiwari writes a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, 'proposing deduction of salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work'. pic.twitter.com/WVKEBgu9ki— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बीजेपी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश की समस्या यह है कि 39 भारतीय इराक में मारे गए हैं, सरकार का झूठ पकड़ा गया है।
22 मार्च 2018