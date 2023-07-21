WB: महिला अत्याचार को लेकर कैमरे के सामने रो पड़ीं BJP सांसद लॉकेट चटर्जी, कहा- ममता महिला होने के बाद भी चुप

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
पश्चिम बंगाल के हुगली से भाजपा सांसद लॉकेट चटर्जी शुक्रवार को नई दिल्ली में एक प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस के दौरान पश्चिम बंगाल के हावड़ा जिले में आठ जुलाई को पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान एक भाजपा उम्मीदवार के टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा यौन उत्पीड़न की कथित घटना को याद करते हुए रो पड़ीं। लॉकेट चटर्जी ने कहा कि मणिपुर में महिलाओं के साथ मारपीट और दुष्कर्म की घटना के बाद पूरे देश में आक्रोश फैला हुआ है। उन्होंने संवाददाताओं से कहा, मणिपुर की स्थिति पश्चिम बंगाल में भी बनी हुई है।
#WATCH | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down as she recounts an alleged incident of sexual assault by TMC workers of a BJP candidate during Panchayat polls on 8th July in Howrah district of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/45VdDGqDXi
