Hindi News ›   India News ›   BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down as she recounts an alleged incident of sexual assault of a BJP candidate

WB: महिला अत्याचार को लेकर कैमरे के सामने रो पड़ीं BJP सांसद लॉकेट चटर्जी, कहा- ममता महिला होने के बाद भी चुप

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली। Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Fri, 21 Jul 2023 03:50 PM IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down as she recounts an alleged incident of sexual assault of a BJP candidate
भाजपा सांसद लॉकेट चटर्जी। - फोटो : वीडियो स्क्रीनग्रैब@ANI

पश्चिम बंगाल के हुगली से भाजपा सांसद लॉकेट चटर्जी शुक्रवार को नई दिल्ली में एक प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस के दौरान पश्चिम बंगाल के हावड़ा जिले में आठ जुलाई को पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान एक भाजपा उम्मीदवार के टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा यौन उत्पीड़न की कथित घटना को याद करते हुए रो पड़ीं। लॉकेट चटर्जी ने कहा कि मणिपुर में महिलाओं के साथ मारपीट और दुष्कर्म की घटना के बाद पूरे देश में आक्रोश फैला हुआ है। उन्होंने संवाददाताओं से कहा, मणिपुर की स्थिति पश्चिम बंगाल में भी बनी हुई है।



उन्होंने कहा कि बंगाल में एक के बाद एक घटना घट रही है मगर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री एक महिला होने बाद भी चुप हैं। आप बताइए हम लोग कहां जाएंगे। हम लोग भी महिला हैं और हम चाहते हैं कि हमारी बेटियों को बचाया जाए। मणिपुर की बेटी भी देश की बेटी है, पश्चिम बंगाल भी देश में हीं है। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पर निशाना साधते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि एक तरफ वह 'शहीद दिवस' मना रही हैं तो दूसरी तरफ राज्य में महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र' करके उन्हें घुमाया जा रहा है।

 

प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित करते हुए और महिलाओं के खिलाफ अत्याचार की घटनाओं का हवाला देते हुए लॉकेट चटर्जी ने कहा, हम भी महिलाएं हैं। हम भी अपनी बेटियों को बचाना चाहते हैं। हम भी देश की बेटियां हैं। पश्चिम बंगाल देश का एक हिस्सा है। पीएम मोदी ने कल मणिपुर घटना की निंदा की। उन्होंने कहा कि हर राज्य में महिला सुरक्षा के लिए कानून व्यवस्था पर काम होना चाहिए। हम चाहते हैं कि आप हमारे क्षेत्र की बेटियों के बारे में भी बात करें।

मणिपुर में महिलाओं को नग्न घुमाने और दुष्कर्म का वीडियो वायरल होने के कुछ दिनों बाद भाजपा सांसद ने यौन उत्पीड़न की ऐसी ही घटनाओं के बारे में बताया जो पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनावों के दौरान हुई थीं। बोलते-बोलते चटर्जी रोने लगीं और लोगों से बंगाल की बेटियों पर भी ध्यान देने को कहा।

उन्होंने कहा, आठ जुलाई को चुनाव के दिन पंचला में एक भाजपा महिला कार्यकर्ता को कपड़े उतारने के लिए कहा गया और उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट्स को छुआ गया। 11 जुलाई को मतगणना के दिन डोमजूर में एक टीएमसी की उम्मीदवार पर हमला किया गया। उन्होंने एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराई, लेकिन कोई वीडियो नहीं है क्योंकि लोग बूथ के अंदर बंदूकें लेकर जा रहे थे। तो क्या हम इन मुद्दों पर तभी बात करेंगे जब कोई वीडियो वायरल होगा? हर कोई चुप क्यों है?
सुकांत मजूमदार ने ममता सरकार पर साधा निशाना
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा प्रमुख सुकांत मजूमदार ने कहा, हम मणिपुर की घटना की निंदा करते हैं, यह एक दुखद घटना है लेकिन दक्षिण पंचला में एक महिला भाजपा कार्यकर्ता को नग्न कर घुमाया गया, क्या यह मणिपुर की घटना से कम दुखद है? अंतर यह है कि इस घटना का कोई वीडियो नहीं है क्योंकि ममता बनर्जी की पुलिस इसे रिकॉर्ड करने की अनुमति नहीं देगी।
 

सुकांत मजूमदार ने कहा कि बंगाल में कुछ दिन पहले हुए पंचायत चुनाव में जो हिंसा हुई वह सबको पता है। ये हिंसा पश्चिम बंगाल की राजनीति के साथ बहुत वर्षों से जुड़ी हुई है, लेफ्ट के शासनकाल में भी वहां हिंसा होती थी। 2011 में ममता बनर्जी ने बंगाल के लोगों को अपनी सरकार आने के बाद आश्वासन दिया था कि ये हिंसा बंद होगी, लेकिन परिवर्तन कुछ नहीं हुआ बल्कि ममता जी की सरकार में हिंसा और ज्यादा बढ़ गई है।

भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की सुरक्षा के लिए अदालत जाएंगे: सुवेंदु
भाजपा नेता और पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने कहा कि पश्चिम बंगाल में हमारी बेटियां खतरे में हैं। मैंने पांचला का दौरा किया है और वहां स्थिति गंभीर है। हम राज्य में प्रत्येक भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की सुरक्षा के लिए अदालत जाएंगे।

ममता बनर्जी ने मोदी सरकार पर साधा निशाना
वहीं, कोलकाता में तृणमूल कांग्रेस की वार्षिक 'शहीद दिवस' रैली को संबोधित करते हुए पार्टी सुप्रीमो और बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने मणिपुर की स्थिति पर भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ अपना हमला जारी रखते हुए कहा कि भाजपा की 'बेटी बचाओ' योजना अब 'बेटी जलाओ' योजना में बदल गई है। 

टीएमसी कई वर्षों से उन 13 कांग्रेस समर्थकों की याद में रैली का आयोजन कर रही है, जो 1993 में राज्य सचिवालय- राइटर्स बिल्डिंग तक एक मार्च के दौरान पुलिस गोलीबारी में मारे गए थे, जब सीपीआई (एम) के नेतृत्व वाला वाम मोर्चा राज्य में सत्ता में था।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

