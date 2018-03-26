Now the judgement has come. It's clearly stated that the nomination is as per the constitution. So now we are eligible to enter the assembly. The speaker is a seasoned politician, he knows the judgement but he is acting on his own: S Selvaganapathy, nominated BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/pYlTPDS0FJ— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018
Law will take its own course: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on the issue of 3 nominated BJP MLAs not allowed to enter the Assembly pic.twitter.com/fyLKEk9W7X— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018
पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद भारतीय कैदियों, बच्चों और मानसिक तौर पर बीमार लोगों की जांच करने के लिए भारत से 20 डॉक्टरों की टीम जाएगी।
26 मार्च 2018