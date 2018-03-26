शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   bjp mla protest outside puducherry Legislative Assembly

पुडुचेरी विधानसभा के बाहर बीजेपी विधायकों का विरोध प्रदर्शन, स्पीकर ने असेंबली में घुसने से रोका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुडुचेरी Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 10:37 AM IST
bjp mla protest outside puducherry Legislative Assembly
पुडुचेरी विधानसभा के बाहर बीजेपी के 3 नामांकित विधायक प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। विधायकों का आरोप है कि स्पीकर ने उन्हें विधानसभा में घुसने से रोक दिया। प्रदर्शन करने वाले विधायकों में वी समिनाथन, केजी शंकर और एस सेल्वागनापथी हैं। 
सेल्वागनापथी ने कहा कि अब कोर्ट का फैसला आ चुका है जिसमे साफ तौर पर कहा गया है कि विधायकों का नामांकन संविधान के अनुसार हुआ है। इसलिए हम विधानसभा में जाने के लिए पूरी तरह से योग्य हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि स्पीकर अनुभवी राजनेता हैं, वह फैसले के बारे में जानते हैं लेकिन फिर भी वह अपनी मर्जी चला रहे हैं। इस मसले पर पुडुचेरी की गवर्नर किरण बेदी ने भी बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि कानून अपना काम करता रहेगा। 
 






RELATED

bjp mla protest

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Jennifer Pamplona
Weird Stories

किम कार्दशियन जैसा दिखने की चाहत में लड़की ने अपने साथ किया कुछ ऐसा, करोड़ों खर्च कर हो गई ये हालत

26 मार्च 2018

sara ali khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड डेब्यू से पहले सारा अली खान की भारी डिमांड, अमृता ने बेटी को दे डाली है यह सख्त वार्निंग

26 मार्च 2018

Birthday Special: When actor Prakash Raj openly challenged PM Narendra Modi
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को खुलेआम चुनौती दे चुका है यह एक्टर, कहलाता है फिल्मी दुनिया का 'डॉन'

26 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Bollywood

फेमस टीवी एंकर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, ऑन कैमरा कहा था - 'इंडस्ट्री में काम करती हैं वेश्याएं'

26 मार्च 2018

hichki
Bollywood

3 दिन में रानी मुखर्जी की 'हिचकी' के कमा लिए इतने करोड़, 'रेड' को दे रही कड़ी टक्कर

26 मार्च 2018

arjun kapoor
Bollywood

मां की याद में भावुक हुए अर्जुन कपूर, लेटर में खोलकर लिख दीं दिल की बातें

26 मार्च 2018

sonu ke titu ki sweety
Bollywood

'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' की कमाई सुनकर नहीं होगा यकीन, अब 'पद्मावत' को पीछे छोड़ने की तैयारी

26 मार्च 2018

kapil sharma
Television

फैंस को नहीं पसंद आया कपिल का नया शो, ट्वीट कर बोल दिए अपशब्द

26 मार्च 2018

प्रकाश राज
Bollywood

B'day Spl: जिस एक्टर को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री ने कर दिया था बैन, 5 नेशनल अवॉर्ड कर चुके अपने नाम

26 मार्च 2018

vacancy in Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited for the post of Executive Trainee
Government Jobs

अधिशासी प्रशिक्षु के पद खाली, खनिज अन्वेषण निगम लिमिटेड में वैकेंसी

26 मार्च 2018

Most Read

सुषमा-सोहेल
India News

जल्द 20 डॉक्टरों की टीम को इस वजह से पाकिस्तान भेजेगा भारत

पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद भारतीय कैदियों, बच्चों और मानसिक तौर पर बीमार लोगों की जांच करने के लिए भारत से 20 डॉक्टरों की टीम जाएगी।

26 मार्च 2018

Saudi Arabia has opened its airspace for Air India to fly to Israel
India News

सऊदी अरब ने एयर इंडिया के लिए खोला अपना एयर स्पेस, अब भारतीय जा सकेंगे इजरायल

26 मार्च 2018

अरुणाचल प्रदेश
India News

विदेशी पर्यटकों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब कर सकेंगे अरुणाचल के इन इलाकों की सैर

26 मार्च 2018

google doodle on 45th anniversary of chipko movement
India News

चिपको आंदोलन की 45वीं सालगिरह को गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर किया याद

26 मार्च 2018

आधार कार्ड
India News

1 जुलाई से चेहरे से होगा आधार का सत्यापन 

26 मार्च 2018

Special Offer: ₹ 1999 only for any foreign trip by AirAsia
India News

सिर्फ ₹ 1999 में पहुंच जाएंगे विदेश, 850 रुपये में जाइये देश के किसी भी कोने

25 मार्च 2018

aadhar
India News

पहली जुलाई से आधार पर मिलेगी यह बड़ी सुविधा, करोड़ों लोगों की टेंशन होगी खत्म

25 मार्च 2018

rahul gandhi
India News

राहुल गांधी बोले- चीन रोड और हेलीपैड बना रहा है लेकिन 56 इंच की छाती खामोश है

26 मार्च 2018

Modi Government will reduce the rent of shatabdi train ride
India News

रेल यात्रियों को मोदी सरकार का तोहफा, इन ट्रेनों का किराया होगा सस्ता

25 मार्च 2018

पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम
India News

चाय की कीमत सुनते ही पूर्व वित्त मंत्री के उड़े होश, खरीदने से किया इनकार 

25 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका मेहता संग सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर पहुंचा अंबानी परिवार, देखें वीडियो

भारत के सबसे अमीर उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी समेत उनका परिवार मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर में भगवान गणेश के दर्शन करने पहुंचा।

26 मार्च 2018

अंबानी 1:50

EXCLUSIVE: मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की सगाई से पहले ऐसे मना जश्न, इनसे हो रही है शादी

26 मार्च 2018

ASHWINI KUMAR CHOUBEY 1:31

बेटे के बचाव में सामने आए केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे, भागलपुर दंगों का है आरोपी

26 मार्च 2018

बजट 3:04

एक अप्रैल से ये जरूरी सामान हो रहे हैं महंगे, पहले खरीद लीजिए

25 मार्च 2018

अन्ना हजारे 3:51

अन्ना हजारे से इस बार दिल्ली वाले और युवा क्यों हैं दूर?

25 मार्च 2018

Recommended

मोदी-राहुल
India News

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के ट्वीट पर बीजेपी का जवाब- 'मैं राहुल गांधी सिंगापुर में करता हूं डाटा लीक'

26 मार्च 2018

rahul gandhi
India News

राहुल गांधी बोले- चीन रोड और हेलीपैड बना रहा है लेकिन 56 इंच की छाती खामोश है

26 मार्च 2018

Amit Shah preparing for 2019, appeals to strengthen party
India News

2019 की तैयारी में जुटे शाह, पार्टी को मजबूत करने की अपील

25 मार्च 2018

पीएल शाक्य, गुना विधायक, बीजेपी
Madhya Pradesh

बीजेपी विधायक का बयान, ब्यॉयफ्रेंड बनाना बंद कर दें लड़कियां, रुक जाएंगे उन पर अत्याचार

25 मार्च 2018

Live: Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat 42 Edition
India News

मन की बात में पीएम मोदी ने कहा- किसानों को मिलेगा उचित दाम, अंबेडकर का सपना करेंगे पूरा

25 मार्च 2018

बीजेपी
India News

बहुतम के आंकड़े से दूर NDA की राज्यसभा में अब होगी यह रणनीति

25 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.