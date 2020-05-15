महाराष्ट्र: जमीन पर सोते नजर आए मरीज, भाजपा नेता ने जारी किया वीडियो

#KEM hospital today 11.45 am .. video . you can see how no of patients are siting on ground ? No medical help ? Nothing ? So sad . Wil maharashtra govt wake up ? @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks @rajeshtope11 pic.twitter.com/HzA8WBQLwR— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) May 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.