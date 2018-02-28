शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   bjp defeat Odisha by poll and CM Naveen Patnaik happy with BJD victory

ओडिशा उपचुनाव: 2019 से पहले भाजपा को जबरदस्त झटका, BJD ने फेरा शाह की मेहनत पर पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 05:39 PM IST
bjp defeat Odisha by poll and CM Naveen Patnaik happy with BJD victory
गुजरात और हिमाचल चुनाव जीतने के बाद भारतीय जनता पार्टी को ओडिशा में जबरदस्त झटका लगा है। यहां बीजू जनता दल ने बारगढ़ जिले में बीजेपुर उपचुनाव में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस को हरा दिया है। पार्टी की उम्मीदवार रितु शाह को 41 हजार वोटों से जीत मिली है।  
रीता ने बीजेपी के उम्मीदवार अशोक पाणिग्रही और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार प्रणय साहू को करारी शिकस्त दी। 

बता दें कि बीजेपुर में उपचुनाव कांग्रेस एमएलए सुबल साहू के निधन के बाद कराया गया, इस सीट पर उनकी पत्नी रीता साहू बीजू जनता दल से प्रत्याशी थीं। यहां बीजेपी, बीजेडी और कांग्रेस के बीच सीधी टक्कर थी।

इस जीत के बाद बीजद कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जीत का जश्न मनाते हुए ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने कहा 'बीजद पर भरोसा करने के लिए जनता का शुक्रिया। मुझे यकीन है कि हम 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भी हम जबरदस्त जीत हासिल करेंगे।'

बता दें कि बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के तहत पार्टी का जनाधार मजबूत करने के लिए राज्य में कई रैलियां कर चुके हैं। वहीं बीजेदी पिछले 17 सालों से राज्य की सत्ता पर काबिज है। ऐसे में इस हार से बीजेपी की राह 2019 के लिए और मुश्किल हो गई है। 

RELATED

bjp amit shah bjd

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Boney Kapoor performed last rites of Sridevi funeral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, बोनी कपूर ने दी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

Know about weird laws around the world
Weird Stories

रात 10 बजे के बाद यहां टॉयलेट फ्लश करना कानूनन अपराध, इन 20 नियमों पर नहीं होगा विश्वास

28 फरवरी 2018

arjun kapoor lost his mother second time but stand with his family
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अर्जुन कपूर ने खोई अपनी मां, सारी कड़वाहट भूल बहनों को हर कदम पर संभाला

28 फरवरी 2018

Ashraf Thamarassery helped Boney Kapoor in Dubai to bring back Sridevi dead body in India
Bollywood

मुश्किल घड़ी में इस शख्स ने बोनी कपूर की दुबई में की थी मदद, जानें कौन है ये

28 फरवरी 2018

sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor wrote an open letter for her mom
Bollywood

बेटियों के लिए श्रीदेवी ने कुर्बान कर दिया था अपना करियर, अब सामने आया जाह्नवी का आखिरी खत

28 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death: superstar's society green acres cancels holi celebration on 2nd march
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद ग्रीन एकर्स हाउसिंग सोसाइटी ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, जारी कर दिया सर्कुलर

28 फरवरी 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 5
Bollywood

'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, जानिए कितना रहा कलेक्शन

28 फरवरी 2018

Know the truth about sridevi deadbody viral photo and video
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी की डेडबॉडी के नाम पर वायरल हो रही तस्वीर का सच

28 फरवरी 2018

last journey Sridevi wrapped in tricolour and cremated with state honours
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा खत्म, थोड़ी ही देर में पार्थिव शरीर को दी जाएगी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

funeral pics of sridevi arjun kapoor stand with both sisters jhanvi and khusi
Bollywood

रेखा को देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाई जाह्नवी और खुशी, लिपटकर रोईं तो अर्जुन कपूर ने बहनों को संभाला

28 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Sridevi had done the funeral of his mother, Will history be repeated again
India News

22 साल पहले श्रीदेवी ने अपनी मां को दी थी मुखाग्नि, क्या दोहराया जाएगा इतिहास

मशहूर अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद पूरा देश शोक मना रहा है। लाखों-करोड़ों फैंस मुंबई में श्रीदेवी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। दोपहर 3.30 बजे श्रीदेवी का अंतिम संस्कार किया जाना है।

28 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi Funeral: Final rite and Cremation of bollywood queen Sridevi Kapoor
India News

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुईं 'रूप की रानी' श्रीदेवी, पति बोनी कपूर ने दी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi Death: her last journey would commence from the club to the crematorium near Pawan Hans
India News

अंतिम सफर पर 'चांदनी', जानिए अब तक की 10 बड़ी बातें

28 फरवरी 2018

Kanchi Mutt head Jayendra Saraswathi passes away
India News

कांची मठ के शंकराचार्य जयेंद्र सरस्वती का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन, पीएम ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

28 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi last advertisement video viral, says internet
India News

वायरल: श्रीदेवी ने आखिरी वीडियो में निभाया था यह किरदार

28 फरवरी 2018

son of p chidambaram arrested and congress said we will not deterred by unleashing of vendetta
India News

कार्ति चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी पर सियासत शुरू, स्वामी बोले- लगातार झूठ बोलते रहे चिदंबरम के बेटे

28 फरवरी 2018

Exit poll results 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party may Form The Power in Tripura and Nagaland
India News

एग्जिट पोल: त्रिपुरा और नागालैंड में आ सकती है भाजपा सरकार

28 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi death: actress native village residents said cannot believe she has passed away
India News

श्रीदेवी निधन: बचपन में ऐसी दिखती थीं एक्ट्रेस, गांववालों ने कहा- नहीं होता मौत पर विश्वास

28 फरवरी 2018

INX media case Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI at chennai airport
India News

INX मीडिया केस: सीबीआई ने कार्ति चिदंबरम को दिल्ली के पटियाला कोर्ट में पेश किया

28 फरवरी 2018

lokesh batra want to seek information about narendra modi foreign travel expenses
India News

पीएम मोदी के विदेशी दौरों पर आया कितना खर्च, बताए विदेश मंत्रालय: CIC

28 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

मनीलॉंड्रिंग केस में कार्ति चिदंबरम सीबीआई हिरासत में, राजनीति शुरू

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम को सीबीआई ने चेन्नई से गिरफ्तार किया ।

28 फरवरी 2018

kanchimutt head jayendra saraswathi passes away at the age of 82 1:01

नहीं रहे कांची मठ के शंकराचार्य जयेंद्र सरस्वती

28 फरवरी 2018

Gulshan Kumar film and television institute of India started In delhi 3:49

गुलशन कुमार फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया की हुई शुरुआत

28 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi attend his servant's wedding in new delhi 1:02

नौकर के घर शादी समारोह में पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, सब हो गए खुश

28 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi receives Jordanian King at airport in delhi 0:50

पीएम मोदी ने एयरपोर्ट पर किया जॉर्डन के किंग का स्वागत

28 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Meghalaya Election: most parties does not gave ticket to women candidates
India News

मेघालय: घर में मर्दों की नहीं चलती और सियासत में औरतों की

28 फरवरी 2018

Exit poll results 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party may Form The Power in Tripura and Nagaland
India News

एग्जिट पोल: त्रिपुरा और नागालैंड में आ सकती है भाजपा सरकार

28 फरवरी 2018

PM narendra Modi in Davanagere adressing Farmers of karnatka and targeting cm Siddaramaiah
India News

कर्नाटक में सिद्धारमैया की नहीं, सीधे रुपया की सरकारः पीएम मोदी

28 फरवरी 2018

विकास के लिए हर चुनाव में जीत मिलना जरूरी-योगी
Gorakhpur

विकास के लिए हर चुनाव में जीत मिलना जरूरी-योगी

27 फरवरी 2018

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election Results
Chandigarh

लुधियानाः नगर निगम चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने मारी बाजी, 62 वार्डों में जीती

27 फरवरी 2018

new offices are making for minister with vastu shastra in Madhya pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में वास्तुशास्त्र के आधार पर बनाए जा रहे मंत्रियों के दफ्तर

27 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.