Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   BJP bike rally attacked by tmc workers Arjun Meghwal sit on protest in Kolkata

कोलकाता: भाजपा की बाइक रैली पर TMC का हमला, धरने पर केंद्रीय मंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 04:53 PM IST
BJP bike rally attacked by tmc workers Arjun Meghwal sit on protest in Kolkata
केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल की अगुवाई में शुक्रवार को भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने टीएमसी के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। आरोप है कि गुरुवार को टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा की बाइक रैली पर हमला किया था। 

RELATED

दरअसल भाजपा ने स्वामी विवेकानंद की सालगिरह पर 'प्रतिरोध संकंल अभियान' नाम से कोलकाता में बाइक रैली का आयोजन किया जिसमें टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने रैली शुरू होने से पहले ही भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमला कर दिया। पार्टी का कहना है कि इसमें कई कार्यकर्ताओं को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं।




गौरतलब है कि बाइक रैली के लिए भाजपा ने कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट से इजाजत मांगी थी लेकिन रैली का विरोध कर रही टीएमसी ने इसे शुरू होने से पहले ही बंद करवा दिया। 

पुलिस ने बल संख्या का हवाला देकर इस रैली से ऐतराज जताया था तो हाई कोर्ट ने संख्या बढ़ाकर इस रैली को आयोजित करने का आदेश सुनाया था। यह रैली पूर्वी मिदनापुर से पश्चिम बंगाल तक तय की जानी थी, जो तकरीबन 1600 किमी. है।
bjp tmc kolkata
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 shilpa shinde fun with puneesh sharma and vikas gupta in task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा से रात में नाचने को बोले विकास-पुनीश, बोलीं- 'ऐसा लग रहा मैं तुम्हारी...'

12 जनवरी 2018

film review mukkabaaz anurag kashyap vineet kumar singh jimmy shergill
Movie Review

Film Review: अनुराग का जोरदार पंच, जाति और खेल का समीकरण है MUKKABAAZ

12 जनवरी 2018

first look nawazuddin siddiqui in web series mcmafia on amazon prime
Bollywood

McMafia में इस अंदाज में दिखेंगे नवाज, वेब सीरीज की दुनिया में रखा कदम

12 जनवरी 2018

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

ayushmann khurrana released toffee song bachpan
Bollywood

'Toffee' में 'बचपन' की याद दिला रहे आयुष्मान खुराना, गाना सुनकर होंगे इमोशनल

12 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant puneesh sharma declared the winner in house
Television

Bigg Boss की चालबाजी को समझ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, फिनाले से 3 दिन पहले Winner किया घोषित

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Indira Gandhi Medical College for post of Senior resident
Government Jobs

इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में सीनियर रेजीडेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी, निशुल्क आवेदन

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ITI Limited for post of Assistant Executive Engineers
Government Jobs

ITI लिमिटेड में असिस्टेंट एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर्स के लिए वैकेंसी, 2 फरवरी लास्ट डेट

12 जनवरी 2018

week 1st barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

फिनाले वीक का Bigg Boss को नहीं मिला फायदा, TRP लिस्ट में टॉप-10 से बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and karan johar patch up at indias next superstar
Bollywood

तो क्या कंगना नहीं भुला पा रहीं हैं करण से दुश्मनी, बोलीं- 'शो में जहर पिलाते हैं'

12 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

PM Modi spoke to Law Minister RS Prasad After 4 SC Judges’ Press Meet
India News

जजों के 'मोर्चे' से सकते में सरकार, फिलहाल 'वेट एंड वॉच' की स्थिति में

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार सीनियर जजों ने चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया की कार्यशैली पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े किए हैं।

12 जनवरी 2018

four supreme court judges who did a press conference for the first time in indian judicial history
India News

जानें कौन हैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वो चार वरिष्ठ जज, जिन्होंने खोला मोर्चा

12 जनवरी 2018

big opportunity for nation because ISRO is launches its 100th Satellite Cartosat-2
India News

ISRO ने लगाई अंतरिक्ष में सैटेलाइट की 'सेंचुरी', PM बोले- देशवासियों को मिलेगा फायदा

12 जनवरी 2018

Man in kerala hide camera in slippers to take up under skirt pictures of Girls
India News

चप्पल में कैमरा फिट कर लेने लगा लड़कियों की स्कर्ट के नीचे वाली फोटो

12 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi Stands at top third position in Gallup international survey for world famous leaders
India News

दुनिया में बजा PM मोदी का डंका, लोकप्रिय नेताओं में ट्रंप-जिनपिंग को पीछे छोड़ा

12 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court want BH Loya postmartem report from Maharashtra Government calling it serious issue
India News

जज लोया की मौत को SC ने बताया सीरियस मैटर, सरकार से मांगी पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट

12 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court controversy: reactions of former judges on protest of four judges
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट विवादः चार जजों के 'विरोध' पर क्या बोले देश के पूर्व न्यायाधीश

12 जनवरी 2018

Girish Bapat Senior BJP leader and Minister said that Maharashtra Government will change next year
India News

फडणवीस के मंत्री बोले- अगले साल महाराष्ट्र में बदल जाएगी सरकार

12 जनवरी 2018

Fertility rates in Muslims also declined, according to the previous survey
India News

कम हुई मुस्लिमों की प्रजनन दर, पिछले सर्वे के मुकाबले इस बार दर्ज हुई कमी

12 जनवरी 2018

America is working to secure India's NSG membership says Kenneth I Juster
India News

NSG में भारत की एंट्री पर साथ आया अमेरिका, चीन अटकाता रहा है रोड़े

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

न्यू इंडिया पर मंथन का सही समय: पीएम मोदी

राष्ट्रीय युवा महोत्सव में पीएम मोदी ने देशभर के युवाओं को वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के माध्यम से संबोधित किया। पीएम ने कहा कि इस 22वें महोत्सव की थीम संकल्प से सिद्धि है। यानि संकल्प करो और अपना काम पूरा करो।

12 जनवरी 2018

Indu malhotra is first woman lawyer to be directly promoted as supreme court judge 3:12

देश में पहली बार ये महिला वकील से बनेंगी सीधे सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जज

12 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court judges address nation to appeal for saving the institution 2:09

Video: सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के चार जजों ने लगाए ये आरोप

12 जनवरी 2018

When asked to sing a song to Nitin Gadkari, he reply 1:10

जब नितिन गडकरी ने कहा, गाना मेरे बस की बात नहीं!

12 जनवरी 2018

Isro will launch 31 satellites on 12TH January 2:00

ISRO की एक और बड़ी छलांग, अंतरिक्ष में लगाया शतक

12 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Indian youth not tolerate those people who are trying to divide India says PM Modi
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले- देश को बांटने की फिराक में हैं कुछ लोग, युवा देंगे मुंह तोड़ जवाब

12 जनवरी 2018

Karnataka BJP filed complaint against CM Siddaramaiah for making derogatory statement in Bengaluru
India News

कर्नाटक बीजेपी ने सीएम सिद्धारमैया के खिलाफ आपराधिक शिकायत दर्ज कराई

12 जनवरी 2018

West Bengal: BJP had to stop 'bike rally' due to the attack, allegations placed on TMC
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: हमले की वजह से BJP को 'प्रतिरोध संकंल अभियान' रोकना पड़ा, TMC पर लगाए आरोप

12 जनवरी 2018

BJP trying to woo the muslim voters in West Bengal and alleged Mamta for fooling minority
India News

मुस्लिमों को लुभाने के लिए भाजपा ने बनाया प्लान, ममता पर अनदेखी का आरोप

11 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi will meet party general secretaries, in-charges for upcoming budget
India News

पार्टी महासचिवों-प्रभारियों से आज मिलेंगे पीएम मोदी, आम बजट के लिए लेंगे सुझाव

11 जनवरी 2018

National anthem should be mandatory in cinema halls again if BJP is nationalism
India News

BJP को चैलेंज, सिनेमाघरों में राष्ट्रगान को फिर से अनिवार्य करके दिखाओ

10 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.