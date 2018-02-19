अपना शहर चुनें

बीजेपी ने किया उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान, गोरखपुर से उपेंद्र शुक्ला, फूलपुर से केएस पटेल लड़ेंगे चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 12:14 PM IST
BJP announces candidates for UP and Bihar By-Polls
भाजपा - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में खाली हुई लोकसभा सीटों के लिए उप-चुनाव की गहमा-गहमी शुरू हो चुकी है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने भी अपने उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान कर दिया है। उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर, फूलपुर और बिहार के भभुआ, अररिया और जहानाबाद में 11 मार्च को उपचुनाव होने हैं। 14 मार्च का दिन मतगणना के लिए निर्धारित किया गया है। 
फूलपुर सीट से कुर्मी वोट बैंक को देखते हुए पटेल उम्मीदवार के नाम का ऐलान किया है। यहां से बीजेपी के केएस पटेल को मौका दिया गया है। वहीं गोरखपुर की सीट से उपेंद्र शुक्ला को योगी आदित्यनाथ की सीट जीतने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। जबकि बिहार के भभुआ विधानसभा सीट से रिंकी पांडे और अररिया लोकसभा सीट से प्रदीप सिंह को उम्मीदवार घोषित किया गया है। 
 

राजस्थान में झटका खाने के बाद बीजेपी उपचुनावों को लेकर बेहद गंभीर हो गई है। खासकर उत्तर प्रदेश में बीजेपी को अपनी सीटों पर कब्जा बनाए रखना, नाक का सवाल बन गया है।  

