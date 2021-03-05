अहमदाबाद: पोल्ट्री फार्म में बर्ड फ्लू का मामला आया सामने

A bird flu case has been reported at a poultry farm in Sola area of Ahmedabad. Sale of meat, mutton and poultry has been banned. Eggs and food items have also been ordered to be destroyed: Ahmedabad District Collector #Gujarat— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021
