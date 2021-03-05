शहर चुनें

Home ›   Gujarat ›   Bird flu case came to the fore in poultry farm in Ahmedabad Gujarat

अहमदाबाद: पोल्ट्री फार्म में बर्ड फ्लू का मामला आया सामने

Kuldeep Singh न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: Kuldeep Singh
Updated Fri, 05 Mar 2021 12:31 AM IST
बर्ड फ्लू का खतरा
बर्ड फ्लू का खतरा - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात में अहमदाबाद के सोला इलाके में एक पोल्ट्री फार्म में बर्ड फ्लू का मामला सामने आया है। अहमदाबाद जिला कलेक्टर बताया कि मांस, मटन और मुर्गे की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। साथ ही अंडे और खाद्य पदार्थों को भी नष्ट करने का आदेश दिया गया है।
india news gujarat gujarat news bird flu coronavirus bird flu case poultry farm

