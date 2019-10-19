सेनाध्यक्ष ने एफएटीएफ के फैसले पर कहा- पाकिस्तान पर है दबाव, करना पड़ेगी कार्रवाई

#WATCH "There is pressure on them. They have to take action. We would like them to work towards restoring peace. To be on such a 'Grey List' is a setback for any nation," says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Financial Action Task Force warns Pakistan of blacklisting pic.twitter.com/43V7Y6aBr9— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2019
19 अक्टूबर 2019