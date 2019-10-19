शहर चुनें

सेनाध्यक्ष ने एफएटीएफ के फैसले पर कहा- पाकिस्तान पर है दबाव, करना पड़ेगी कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 09:24 AM IST
सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत
सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना के अध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत का कहना है कि पाकिस्तान पर आतंक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए वित्तीय कार्रवाई कार्यबल (एफएटीएफ) का दबाव है। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रे लिस्ट में रहना किसी देश की असफलता है। एफएटीएफ ने पाकिस्तान को ब्लैकलिस्ट करने की चेतावनी दी है।
रावत ने कहा, 'उनपर बहुत दबाव है। उन्हें कार्रवाई करनी होगी। हम चाहते हैं कि वह शांति बहाल करने की दिशा में काम करें। ग्रे लिस्ट में होना किसी भी देश की नाकामयाबी है।' एफएटीएफ एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्था है जो आतंकी फंडिंग पर नजर रखती है। उसने पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी देते हुए आतंकी फंडिंग को रोकने के लिए फरवरी तक का समय दिया है। यदि वह ऐसा नहीं करता है तो उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 


