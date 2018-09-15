शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Bike catches fire at petrol pump in Tamil Nadu, incident caught on CCTV camera

तमिलनाडु: पेट्रोल पंप पर मोटरसाइकिल में लगी आग, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 15 Sep 2018 12:21 PM IST
Bike catches fire at petrol pump in Tamil Nadu, incident caught on CCTV camera
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के एक पेट्रोल पंप पर एक व्यक्ति पेट्रोल भरवा रहा था। पेट्रोल टैंक भरवाने के बाद जब उसने मोटरसाइकिल स्टार्ट की तो उसमें अचानक भयानक आग लग गई। तेजी से वह व्यक्ति मोटसाइकिल से उतरा और दूसरी ओर भागा। घटना राज्य के तिरुनेलवेली की है।
विज्ञापन
यह सारी घटना वहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। वीडियो फुटेज में साफ दिख रहा है कि मोटसाइकिल पर एक व्यक्ति बैठा हुआ है। पेट्रोल टैंक फुल कराने के बाद उसने जैसे ही मोटरसाइकिल स्टार्ट की, वैसे ही उसमें भयानक आग लग गई। व्यक्ति बाइक से कूदकर दूसरी ओर भागा लेकिन उसके कपड़ों में भी आग लग गई थी। वक्त रहते पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मचारियों ने उसकी मदद की।




फिलहाल मोटरसाइकिल चालक जलने से घायल हो गया है, उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

Recommended

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
EXCLUSIVE

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
Fire breaks out at petrol pump in Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

पेट्रोल पंप में आग लगने से हड़कंप, शेड की ऊंचाई तक लपटें उठने से मची भगदड़

5 अगस्त 2018

गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग ।
Kannauj

पेट्रोलपंप के मोबिल आयल गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग

17 जून 2018

पंप में लगी आग
Lucknow

शॉर्ट सर्किट से पेट्रोल पंप में लगी आग, टल गया बड़ा हादसा

8 मई 2018

petrol pump
Dehradun

पेट्रोल पंप पर अचानक धू-धू कर जलने लगी बाइक, मच गई अफरातफरी

4 मार्च 2018

Fitness

एक या दो नहीं पूरे 5 तरह का होता है मलेरिया का बुखार, ये हैं इसके लक्षण और उपचार

15 सितंबर 2018
Fitness

एक या दो नहीं पूरे 5 तरह का होता है मलेरिया का बुखार, ये हैं इसके लक्षण और उपचार

15 सितंबर 2018

बसपा नेता की फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मर्डर: लग्जरी कार से चलता था बसपा छात्रनेता, आखिरी सांस तक सीने में उतारी गोली, देखें तस्वीरें

14 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
petrol pump catch fire motorcycle bike पेट्रोल पंप पेट्रोल पंप पर आग
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Sreesanth and Neha Pendse
Television

बिग बॉस 12: इस तरह एंट्री करेंगे ये 2 स्टार्स, 1 तो लीक वीडियो में खुलेआम दे रहा सलमान को टक्कर

15 सितंबर 2018

shahid kapoor and mira rajput
Bollywood

मीरा राजपूत ने बेटे को गिफ्ट्स देने से किया मना, वजह जानकर आप भी करेंगे तारीफ

15 सितंबर 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Bollywood

'बागी 2' से करोड़ों कमाने के बाद टाइगर श्रॉफ से अलग हुईं दिशा पाटनी, ये नई एक्ट्रेस हो सकती है वजह!

15 सितंबर 2018

d
Weird Stories

42 साल बाद जिंदा होकर लौटी ये महिला, इसके आगे की कहानी चौंकाने वाली

15 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस 12: सपना चौधरी के डांस को टक्कर देने आ रही ये कंटेस्टेंट, कल से शुरू होगा शो

15 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
mrunal thakur
Bollywood

सेक्स वर्कर की जिंदगी देख ये एक्ट्रेस भी रह गईं हैरान, बताया- 'बेड के नीचे रहते हैं पति-बच्चे और...'

15 सितंबर 2018

f
World of Wonders

दुनिया के वो पांच शहर जहां बसना हुआ आसान, इनके बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप

15 सितंबर 2018

uday chopra
Bollywood

फ्लॉप एक्टर उदय चोपड़ा ने गिनाए गांजा के गुण, बोले- इसे वैध कर देना चाहिए

15 सितंबर 2018

Manmarziyan Love Sonia Mitron
Bollywood

पहले दिन अभिषेक की 'मनमर्जियां' पड़ी 'लव सोनिया' और 'मित्रों' पर भारी, देखते रह गए राजकुमार राव

15 सितंबर 2018

salman khan bigg boss
Television

'बिग बॉस 12' में ऐसा होगा सलमान खान का बदला हुआ लुक, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे कर रहें तैयारियां

15 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

PM Modi car
India News

जब बिना सुरक्षा दिल्ली की सड़कों पर निकले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, लोग हुए हैरान

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को 'स्वच्छता ही सेवा' कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने दिल्ली के पहाड़गंज में भीमराव अंबेडकर स्कूल में झाड़ू लगाया।

15 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
M. Visvesvaraya
India News

विश्वेश्वरैया ने बचाई थी सैकड़ों अंग्रेजों की जान, पढ़िए उनसे जुड़े कुछ अनसुने किस्से

15 सितंबर 2018

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

वीडियो: 35 साल बाद अपने घर पहुंचीं स्मृति ईरानी, हालत देख रोने लगीं

15 सितंबर 2018

Oil prices
India News

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में आज फिर बढ़ोतरी, पीएम मोदी कर सकते हैं समीक्षा बैठक

15 सितंबर 2018

haryana
India News

हरियाणा गैंगरेप केस: 10वीं की टॉपर को शिकार बनाने से पहले भी रेप की घटना को अंजाम दे चुके हैं आरोपी

15 सितंबर 2018

वोटर आईडी कार्ड रद्द कराने की प्रक्रिया
India News

दो वोटर आईडी कार्ड रखना है घातक, इस तरह पाएं इस समस्या निजात

15 सितंबर 2018

संसद भवन
India News

संसदीय समिति ने कहा, चीन पर ना करें भरोसा, बीजिंग की मंशा पर जताई चिंता

15 सितंबर 2018

सर मोक्षगुंडम विश्वेश्वरैया
India News

गूगल ने देश के बड़े इंजीनियर विश्वेश्वरैया को कुछ यूं किया याद

15 सितंबर 2018

हथियार
India News

चीन को पछाड़ भारत बना दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा हथियार आयातक देश : रक्षा उत्पादन सचिव

15 सितंबर 2018

india pakistan love
India News

करतारपुर सीमा खोलने के लिए भारत-पाकिस्तान को है एक-दूसरे की पहल का इंतजार

15 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

रुपये की मजबूती के लिए सरकार ने उठाया ये कदम

शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश की अर्थव्यवस्था पर समीक्षा बैठक ली। इस बैठक में वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली, रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर और पीएमओ के कई अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

15 सितंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:29

पीएम फिर याद दिलाएंगे स्वचछता अभियान, समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

14 सितंबर 2018

तरुण संवाद 4:06

तरुण संवाद: देश में हिंदी की अनदेखी क्यों होती है?

14 सितंबर 2018

तरुण संवाद 3:34

तरुण संवाद: हिंदी बोलने पर क्यों दें श्रेष्ठता का प्रमाण?

14 सितंबर 2018

तरुण संवाद 4:49

तरुण संवाद : हिंदी का प्रयोग न करना ही उसे कठिन बनाता है

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

supreme court
India News

दहेज उत्पीड़न में अब तुरंत होगी पति की गिरफ्तारी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया बड़ा फैसला

14 सितंबर 2018

Venkaiah Naidu
India News

अंग्रेजी भाषा एक बीमारी है, जिसे अंग्रेज छोड़ गये: वेकैंया नायडू

15 सितंबर 2018

Thailand ambassador has expressed his disappointment with govt for refusing Kerala flood relief
India News

थाईलैंड ने भारत से जताई नाराजगी, केरल बाढ़ के दौरान मदद से किया था इंकार

15 सितंबर 2018

top news
India News

इन प्रमुख खबरों पर आज रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

15 सितंबर 2018

Petrol-Diesel
India News

अमेरिका की रियायत से ना के बाद ईरान से तेल निर्यात आधा करेगा भारत 

15 सितंबर 2018

वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ
India News

एयर चीफ धनोआ बोले- लड़ाकू विमान के पायलटों की नींद उड़ा रहा सोशल मीडिया

15 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.