Home ›   India News ›   Bhima Koregaon SC grant interim protection from arrest to Gautam, Anand Teltumbde till March 16

भीमा कोरेगांव: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गौतम नवलखा, आनंद तेलतुंबडे को दी गिरफ्तारी से छूट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 02:06 PM IST
गौतम नवलखा (फाइल फोटो)
गौतम नवलखा (फाइल फोटो)
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने भीमा कोरेगांव मामले में सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गौतम नवलखा और आनंद तेलतुंबडे को 16 मार्च तक गिरफ्तारी से छूट प्रदान की है। अब अदालत 16 मार्च को ही शीर्ष अदालत उच्च न्यायालय द्वारा अग्रिम जमानत नहीं देने के खिलाफ दाखिल याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा।
bhima koregaon supreme court interim protection gautam navlakha

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

