भीमा कोरेगांव: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गौतम नवलखा, आनंद तेलतुंबडे को दी गिरफ्तारी से छूट

Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court today granted interim protection from arrest to accused Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde till March 16, when the SC will hear the matter again. pic.twitter.com/94lWY7xXhz— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.