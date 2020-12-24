महाराष्ट्र: पुणे के 17 गांवों में 30 दिसंबर से 2 जनवरी तक धारा 144 लागू

Maharashtra: Pune district administration imposes restrictions as per Section 144 between 30th Dec to 2nd Jan 2021 (6 am) in 17 villages, including Perne Phata & Koregaon Bhima area, ahead of Bhima Koregaon anniversary event scheduled on 1st January 2021— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020
