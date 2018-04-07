Muzaffarnagar: BSP district president Kamal Gautam arrested on charges of inciting violence during #BharatBandh protest. SSP says,'As per proof, he provided liquor to party workers & thousands of them,in an inebriated condition,were incited to forcefully shut shops,create ruckus' pic.twitter.com/WlpNtF46Jp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2018
BJP's Giriraj Jatav arrested on charges of inciting violence in Bhind during #BharatBandh protests, earlier a reward of Rs 10,000 was declared for information leading to his arrest. #MadhyaPradesh— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
संसद के बजट सत्र का दूसरा चरण भी एक बार फिर हंगामे के भेंट चढ़ गया। इसी के मद्देनजर शनिवार को कांग्रेस सांसद जयराम रमेश ने राज्यसभा के सभापति एम वेंकैया नायडू को पत्र लिखकर विशेष संसद सत्र बुलाने की मांग की है।
7 अप्रैल 2018