बेंगलुरु: इमारत ढहने से 3 लोगों की मौत, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 08:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: Three people dead after building collapse incident
बेंगलुरु में एक इमारत गिरने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसे में घायल 7 लोगों को ईलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। हादसा कसुवनहल्ली सरजापुर रोड स्थित एक इमारत में हुआ।
 



हादसे की खबर मिलते ही राहत और बचाव का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। बेंगलुरु के विकास मंत्री केजे जॉर्ज ने बताया कि 'घटनास्थल पर  रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। हादसे की हर पहलू से जांच की जा रही है और जो भी इसके लिए जिम्मेदारा होगा उनके खिलाफ कड़ा एक्शन लिया जाएगा।' 
