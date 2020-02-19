शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bengaluru City Crime Branch raided a spa in Koramangala and rescued 6 girls, owner is absconding

बंगलूरू में स्पा सेंटर पर सीबीआई का छापा, छह लड़कियों को छुड़ाया, मैनेजर गिरफ्तार

एएनआई, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 19 Feb 2020 10:27 AM IST
बंगलूरू सिटी क्राइम ब्रांच का स्पा सेंटर पर छापा
बंगलूरू सिटी क्राइम ब्रांच का स्पा सेंटर पर छापा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में बंगलूरू सिटी क्राइम ब्रांच (सीसीबी) ने एक स्पा सेंटर पर छापा मारा। सीसीबी ने बुधवार को कोरमंगला इलाके में एक स्पा पर छापा मारकर छह लड़कियों को छुड़ाया। स्पा का मालिक फरार है जबकि मैनेजर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
